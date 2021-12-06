UI student Dylan Harvey launches Iowa House campaign

The 21-year-old student is looking to replace Rep. Mary Mascher, who announced she would retire after her current term ends.

University of Iowa sociology and political science student Dylan Harvey is running for office as a Democrat in Iowa House District 89.

“I’ve lived in the state my whole life, and I’ve seen its highs and lows. And I’ve been raised on the ideals of speaking out and fighting for the fight,” said Harvey. “So with that, I love this community and everything that’s done for me, and so I’m wanting to represent it in Des Moines.”

Harvey was looking for a way to give back to the community, and when he saw Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, who currently represents the district, was retiring, it was an opportunity to show he cares about the community in the state legislature, he said.

Mascher has been in the Iowa House since 1995. After announcing her plan to retire, she told The Daily Iowan that it’s good to bring new people with different skill sets to Des Moines.

The 2022 elections will fill several open seats in Johnson County. Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, also plans to retire after his current term ends, and Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, is pursuing higher office in her campaign for the U.S. Congress.

RELATED: Johnson County legislators offer education policy critiques in forum hosted by The Daily Iowan

Harvey is currently 21, and will be 22 by election day. He says being part of Gen Z, he would bring fresh perspectives and be willing to focus on issues his generation sees as a threat to the way they are conducting their lives.

One key issue of Harvey’s campaign will be childcare. He says Iowa has a lack of funding, facilities, and employees in childcare. Harvey also wants to expand access to mental health care.

Harvey is an openly gay man, so LGBTQ issues affect him personally, he said. Harvey critiqued the fact that conversion therapy is still legal in the state and legislation that would have banned transgender students from competing on the team of the gender they identify as.

“It is time for either the next generation or the next set of people in the community to put their foot forward and take advantage of what they’ve been able to do inside the community,” Harvey said.

Andrew Dunn, another University of Iowa fourth-year student, announced in September that he is running for Rep. Christina Bohannan’s seat. Bohannan is running to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Elinor Levin announced in November that she is also running in Iowa House District 89.