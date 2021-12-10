Englert Theatre announces 2021 Mission Creek lineup

Englert Theatre’s three-day art festival celebrating music, literature, and community will return with a full lineup after it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The marquee outside of the Englert theatre is shown with Mandolin Orange headlining on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Over 50 musicians, writers, artists, and community events are part of Englert Theatre’s 2021 Mission Creek lineup.

The music, literature, and art festival is set for April 7-9, and its selection of artists is bursting with national and local talent — including rock band Beach Bunny, Grammy-nominated Arooj Aftab, and Iowa City’s own Elizabeth Moen.

The festival has planned its return after it was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. In its place last year, Englert created a short film titled “Ghost Creek,” a reflection on all artists struggled through during the last year of the pandemic.

2020 would have marked the 15th Mission Creek Festival.

RELATED: Mission Creek Underground showcases filmed performances during COVID-19 pandemic

“This year’s festival is a return to normalcy,” a release from Englert Theatre’s artistic director John Schickedanz stated.

While Englert offers both event and day passes to purchase, there are also several free community events in the lineup, including the “Big Free Show” at Big Grove Brewery, the ICE CREAM Comic and Zine Fair, and all of its literary programming.