Spencer Petras benched, Alex Padilla in at quarterback against Michigan

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras gets sacked by Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Padilla is in at quarterback for the Iowa football team in the second half of the Big Ten Championship against Michigan. Spencer Petras, who started Saturday and nine games during the regular season, has been benched.

Petras is 9-of-22 passing for 137 yards through just over two quarters of action against the Wolverines. Iowa trails Michigan, 21-3, with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter of the title game. Petras led Iowa’s offense for the first series of the second half, which resulted in a punt. Then, Padilla started throwing on the sideline and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz tapped Petras on the shoulder while the QB sat on the bench. Petras is now wearing a red backup quarterback hat on the bench. Padilla started Iowa’s last three games of the regular season, but with Iowa trailing Nebraska by eight points at halftime of the regular-season finale, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz went back to Petras.

Now, Padilla is in to start Iowa’s second drive of the half of the title game.

Petras took several hits in the first half, including one that was reviewed for targeting. It’s not immediately clear if Petras’ health impacted the decision to bench him.

Padilla has completed 46.4 percent of his passes for two touchdown and an interception this season. Iowa has gained 177 yards against Michigan. The Wolverines have racked up 325 offensive yards. Follow along with the rest of the DI‘s coverage at dailyiowan.com.