On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks Championship Weekend games

DI staff members picked the Big Ten Championship Game, as well as four other title games from the Power Five conferences.

Iowa+defensive+back+Riley+Moss+and+linebacker+Seth+Benson+force+Nebraska+wide+receiver+Samori+Toure+during+a+football+game+between+No.+16+Iowa+and+Nebraska+at+Memorial+Stadium+in+Lincoln%2C+Nebraska%2C+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+26%2C+2021.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cornhuskers+28-21.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss and linebacker Seth Benson force Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 28-21.

DI Staff
December 2, 2021

The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. This week, we picked the Iowa-Michigan Big Ten Championship Game, as well as the four other Power Five title games. Below are our picks.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa (Big Ten Championship)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (35-25): Michigan — I’m just here for Gus Johnson randomly screaming.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (40-20): Iowa — Kirk is strongest when nobody believes in him.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (33-27): Michigan — Against a competent defense? Iowa doesn’t stand a chance.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (32-28): Iowa — “Anything’s possible.” – Kevin Garnett.

Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (34-26): Iowa — I’ll just choose the underdogs (I’m just proud the Wolverines made it).

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (37-23): Iowa — The Rose Bowl would be fun.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (41-19): Michigan — It was fun while it lasted.

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah (Pac-12 Championship)

Read: Utah — If Iowa pulls an upset, the Utes will be waiting in Pasadena.

Hanson: Utah — We’ve seen this movie before.

Peterson: Utah — Ah yes, the team that knocked Oregon out of playoff contention.

Werner: Oregon — “Won’t get fooled again.” – The Who.

Cook: Oregon — Hard to beat the same team twice so…

Bohnenkamp: Utah — Iowa vs. Utah in Pasadena would be fun.

Brummond: Utah — Pasadena is lovely this time of year.

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship)

Read: Baylor — Both teams beat USC’s newest head coach this season.

Hanson: Oklahoma State — Wouldn’t it be chaotic if the Cowboys lost?

Peterson: Oklahoma State — I wonder if Lincoln Riley would’ve stayed if he won Bedlam.

Werner: Oklahoma State — Watched the Cowboys for the first time last week. Impressive.

Cook: Oklahoma State — The Cowboys didn’t let me down last weekend.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma State — Cowboys make their CFP case.

Brummond: Oklahoma State — Cowboys look good enough to win the national title.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama (SEC Championship)

Read: Georgia — Alabama still makes the CFP because of a high-quality loss.

Hanson: Georgia — Georgia-Iowa. CFP. Book it. — Me circa Week 6.

Peterson: Georgia — I just want Alabama out of the CFP.

Werner: Georgia — I’m a dawg guy.

Cook: Georgia — I’m an Alabama hater.

Bohnenkamp: Alabama — Nick Saban smiled after the game on Sunday. That’s something.

Brummond: Georgia — Nobody wants Alabama in the playoff.

No. 15 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Wake Forest

Read: Wake Forest — Is this game even going to be televised?

Hanson: Wake Forest — Can we pick the AAC title game instead?

Peterson: Wake Forest — I thought Pitt was in the AAC, not the ACC.

Werner: Pittsburgh — I had to Pickett.

Cook: Pittsburgh — Kenny Pickett.

Bohnenkamp: Pittsburgh — Does anyone know this game is being played?

Brummond: Pittsburgh — I can’t think of a less exciting matchup.

Facebook Comments