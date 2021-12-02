On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks Championship Weekend games

DI staff members picked the Big Ten Championship Game, as well as four other title games from the Power Five conferences.

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss and linebacker Seth Benson force Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 28-21.

The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. This week, we picked the Iowa-Michigan Big Ten Championship Game, as well as the four other Power Five title games. Below are our picks.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa (Big Ten Championship)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (35-25): Michigan — I’m just here for Gus Johnson randomly screaming.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (40-20): Iowa — Kirk is strongest when nobody believes in him.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (33-27): Michigan — Against a competent defense? Iowa doesn’t stand a chance.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (32-28): Iowa — “Anything’s possible.” – Kevin Garnett.

Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (34-26): Iowa — I’ll just choose the underdogs (I’m just proud the Wolverines made it).

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (37-23): Iowa — The Rose Bowl would be fun.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (41-19): Michigan — It was fun while it lasted.

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah (Pac-12 Championship)

Read: Utah — If Iowa pulls an upset, the Utes will be waiting in Pasadena.

Hanson: Utah — We’ve seen this movie before.

Peterson: Utah — Ah yes, the team that knocked Oregon out of playoff contention.

Werner: Oregon — “Won’t get fooled again.” – The Who.

Cook: Oregon — Hard to beat the same team twice so…

Bohnenkamp: Utah — Iowa vs. Utah in Pasadena would be fun.

Brummond: Utah — Pasadena is lovely this time of year.

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship)

Read: Baylor — Both teams beat USC’s newest head coach this season.

Hanson: Oklahoma State — Wouldn’t it be chaotic if the Cowboys lost?

Peterson: Oklahoma State — I wonder if Lincoln Riley would’ve stayed if he won Bedlam.

Werner: Oklahoma State — Watched the Cowboys for the first time last week. Impressive.

Cook: Oklahoma State — The Cowboys didn’t let me down last weekend.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma State — Cowboys make their CFP case.

Brummond: Oklahoma State — Cowboys look good enough to win the national title.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama (SEC Championship)

Read: Georgia — Alabama still makes the CFP because of a high-quality loss.

Hanson: Georgia — Georgia-Iowa. CFP. Book it. — Me circa Week 6.

Peterson: Georgia — I just want Alabama out of the CFP.

Werner: Georgia — I’m a dawg guy.

Cook: Georgia — I’m an Alabama hater.

Bohnenkamp: Alabama — Nick Saban smiled after the game on Sunday. That’s something.

Brummond: Georgia — Nobody wants Alabama in the playoff.

No. 15 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Wake Forest

Read: Wake Forest — Is this game even going to be televised?

Hanson: Wake Forest — Can we pick the AAC title game instead?

Peterson: Wake Forest — I thought Pitt was in the AAC, not the ACC.

Werner: Pittsburgh — I had to Pickett.

Cook: Pittsburgh — Kenny Pickett.

Bohnenkamp: Pittsburgh — Does anyone know this game is being played?

Brummond: Pittsburgh — I can’t think of a less exciting matchup.