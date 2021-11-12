Photos: NCAA Cross Country

Jenna Galligan, Photojournalist November 12, 2021
(she/her/hers)
Jenna Galligan is the Films Editor and Documentary Director at The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in...
Iowa Heartlanders record second win of season at Xtream Arena
Keegan Murray’s career-high 25 points leads Iowa to win over Kansas City
UI alumni to fly fighters over Kinnick for Military Appreciation
Smith lifts Iowa field hockey past American in first round of NCAA Tournament
Yes, Representative Axne’s claims of Iowa’s broadband are correct
Men's Basketball
Photos: Iowa basketball vs. Missouri Kansas-City
Field Hockey
Photos: 2021 NCAA field hockey tournament round one: Iowa vs. American University
Multimedia
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Minnesota
Photos: No. 9 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Samford
The Scoreboard: Nov. 12, 2021
Photos: Rep. Miller-Meeks to seek reelection in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District
DI Films
Film: Student Spotlight: Diane Ray
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Longwood
Photos: No. 9 Iowa women’s basketball vs. New Hampshire
Photos: ICCSD meeting attendees protest racism