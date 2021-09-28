UI student literary magazine Snapshots: stories for children

“Snapshots” is a new literary magazine for children. It was created by University of Iowa freshman Josephine Geiger-Lee, Noelle Franzone, and Hannah Cargo. They plan on working closely with the Children’s hospital and the community to involve kids.

The idea for a children-focused literary magazine in Iowa City was born during a conversation at Freddy’s between three University of Iowa freshmen.

Roommates Josephine Geiger-Lee and Noelle Franzone met Hannah Cargo at a scavenger hunt on campus. The trio sat at the Clinton Street restaurant the Friday before school started, where their idea, a magazine called Snapshots, came to be.

As children are often overlooked in the literary town, overrun by college students from August to May, freshmen Geiger-Lee, Franzone, and Cargo are working to balance the scale. Cargo said Snapshots’ purpose is to involve people within Iowa City’s artistic community in creating a magazine accessible for children ages 4-14.

According to the Snapshots’ mission statement, the magazine strives to make an impact on children’s creative experiences while also having a lighthearted and interactive experience.

“The primary goal [is] just to get different kinds of literature and art and everything in between, and get that out to kids in our community,” Cargo said.

The friends, all who now hold executive positions within Snapshots, were merely strangers just a short month ago.

All three girls are English and creative writing majors who wanted to be involved with student publications. Cargo said the one thing they all noticed was the overwhelming presence and celebration of melancholy writing at the UI.

They wanted to take things in a different direction, she said. Since they found there was already a publication focused on happiness, Horizon, they decided to focus on children. Geiger-Lee said the project has also opened their eyes to how unexplored children’s literature is.

All three women said that starting a literary magazine as first-years was nerve-wracking, but UI’s literary community was extremely welcoming and made the experience much less stressful.

The name of the literary magazine references how people remember bits and pieces of their childhood, Franzone said.

“All those memories, the good parts of your childhood you can remember, they come in like snapshots,” she said. “They’re not the full moment. You don’t know your full life or like the date or what was going on, but it’s just this snapshot of a good moment.”

All three girls have their own hopes for what children will get out of reading Snapshots. Cargo said she loved to go to the library as a kid and read and doodle in coloring books, so she wants the magazine to serve as a channel for kids to be inspired by the stories they see while having a chance to create something themselves.

Geiger-Lee said she thinks kids will benefit from reading the magazine because it comes from real people who live in Iowa, as opposed to an author from out of state.

Franzone said she had a kid’s magazine growing up that inspired her to write, which she hopes kids will feel as well.

One of Snapshots’ original goals was to be highly involved with the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Geiger-Lee said because of COVID-19 and new strains of the flu, this objective has shifted, but not disappeared. The girls have plenty of ideas for expansion, including possibly extending activities to involve community groups and elementary schools.

“We could do something along the lines of a Zoom call where we put up a prompt and we all get to write to the prompt and the children get to share what they wrote out loud,” Geiger-Lee said.

Currently, the freshmen are working on creating a website for Snapshots.

Since the magazine is still new, the first release date is tentative, but Franzone said they plan to have the first issue of Snapshots out in April next year— and one day, possibly release issues biannually.

“We started a lit mag and it wasn’t as daunting as you might think,” Geiger-Lee said. “Even if it is scary, you have people who you can reach out to and they’ll always be able to help you.”