On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 3 games

DI staff members picked the No. 5 Iowa vs. Kent State game, as well as four other contests from the third week of the season.

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Joe Skates during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 27-17.

The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the Kent State vs. No. 5 Iowa game — as well as four other contests — below.

Kent State vs. No. 5 Iowa

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (5-5): Iowa — No top-20 win for the Hawkeyes this week.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (7-3): Iowa — Sometimes I forget that Kent State is a DI school.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (3-7): Iowa — Even I’m not brave enough to pick Kent State this time.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (3-7): Iowa — If anyone here picked Kent State, they do not deserve to be here.

Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (5-5): Iowa — Isn’t that where gun girl went? Hawks by a million.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (6-4): Iowa — No hangover from Ames last weekend.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (8-2): Iowa — Will the Kinnick videoboards show more than zero game scores like they did in Week 1?

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Indiana

Read: Cincinnati — I was looking forward to this game at one point.

Hanson: Cincinnati — Somehow, it’d be an upset if the Power Five school won.

Peterson: Cincinnati — Indiana ever being ranked this season baffles me.

Werner: Cincinnati — From personal observation, Indiana is not good at football.

Cook: Cincinnati — I just don’t like Indiana.

Bohnenkamp: Cincinnati — I’ve seen the Hoosiers, which is why I’m picking the Bearcats.

Brummond: Cincinnati — Indiana probably shouldn’t have been ranked in the top 20.

No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State

Read: Penn State — James Franklin isn’t focused on USC – James Franklin.

Hanson: Penn State — Big Ten > SEC.

Peterson: Auburn — This one’s for you, Chris.

Werner: Penn State — WE ARE not going to pick Auburn.

Cook: Auburn — I mean it ain’t no Iron Bowl but it’s still a pretty big game.

Bohnenkamp: Penn State— Just setting up that night (?) game at Kinnick in a few weeks.

Brummond: Penn State— Penn State’s toughest test before coming to Iowa next month.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida

Read: Alabama — Iowa might want ‘Bama this year. Eh, probably not.

Hanson: Alabama — Ain’t nobody challengin’ ‘Bama this year.

Peterson: Alabama — The Gators will roll into the tide.

Werner: Alabama— We want ‘Bama.

Cook: Alabama— Roll Tide.

Bohnenkamp: Alabama — It’s amazing these teams don’t play each other more often.

Brummond: Alabama— Saban won’t be happy after giving up two yards on the first series.

No. 19 Arizona State vs. No. 23 BYU

Read: Arizona State — You play to win the game.

Hanson: BYU — Mormon football after dark.

Peterson: Arizona State — This’ll be a Power Five matchup eventually.

Werner: BYU — I have faith in them.

Cook: Arizona State — It’s the Pac-12, so unless it’s Oregon it’s not gonna matter anyway.

Bohnenkamp: BYU — An underrated game in a week full of big matchups.

Brummond: BYU — This future Big 12 team may be better than a certain team in Texas preparing to leave for the SEC.