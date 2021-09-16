On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 3 games
DI staff members picked the No. 5 Iowa vs. Kent State game, as well as four other contests from the third week of the season.
September 16, 2021
The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the Kent State vs. No. 5 Iowa game — as well as four other contests — below.
Kent State vs. No. 5 Iowa
Robert Read, Pregame Editor (5-5): Iowa — No top-20 win for the Hawkeyes this week.
Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (7-3): Iowa — Sometimes I forget that Kent State is a DI school.
Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (3-7): Iowa — Even I’m not brave enough to pick Kent State this time.
Chris Werner, Football Reporter (3-7): Iowa — If anyone here picked Kent State, they do not deserve to be here.
Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (5-5): Iowa — Isn’t that where gun girl went? Hawks by a million.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (6-4): Iowa — No hangover from Ames last weekend.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (8-2): Iowa — Will the Kinnick videoboards show more than zero game scores like they did in Week 1?
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Indiana
Read: Cincinnati — I was looking forward to this game at one point.
Hanson: Cincinnati — Somehow, it’d be an upset if the Power Five school won.
Peterson: Cincinnati — Indiana ever being ranked this season baffles me.
Werner: Cincinnati — From personal observation, Indiana is not good at football.
Cook: Cincinnati — I just don’t like Indiana.
Bohnenkamp: Cincinnati — I’ve seen the Hoosiers, which is why I’m picking the Bearcats.
Brummond: Cincinnati — Indiana probably shouldn’t have been ranked in the top 20.
No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State
Read: Penn State — James Franklin isn’t focused on USC – James Franklin.
Hanson: Penn State — Big Ten > SEC.
Peterson: Auburn — This one’s for you, Chris.
Werner: Penn State — WE ARE not going to pick Auburn.
Cook: Auburn — I mean it ain’t no Iron Bowl but it’s still a pretty big game.
Bohnenkamp: Penn State— Just setting up that night (?) game at Kinnick in a few weeks.
Brummond: Penn State— Penn State’s toughest test before coming to Iowa next month.
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida
Read: Alabama — Iowa might want ‘Bama this year. Eh, probably not.
Hanson: Alabama — Ain’t nobody challengin’ ‘Bama this year.
Peterson: Alabama — The Gators will roll into the tide.
Werner: Alabama— We want ‘Bama.
Cook: Alabama— Roll Tide.
Bohnenkamp: Alabama — It’s amazing these teams don’t play each other more often.
Brummond: Alabama— Saban won’t be happy after giving up two yards on the first series.
No. 19 Arizona State vs. No. 23 BYU
Read: Arizona State — You play to win the game.
Hanson: BYU — Mormon football after dark.
Peterson: Arizona State — This’ll be a Power Five matchup eventually.
Werner: BYU — I have faith in them.
Cook: Arizona State — It’s the Pac-12, so unless it’s Oregon it’s not gonna matter anyway.
Bohnenkamp: BYU — An underrated game in a week full of big matchups.
Brummond: BYU — This future Big 12 team may be better than a certain team in Texas preparing to leave for the SEC.