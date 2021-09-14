Freshman+Addie+Bundy+making+immediate+impact+for+Iowa+soccer

The freshman midfielder committed to Colorado while she was in high school, but later decided to play her collegiate soccer at Iowa.

Addie Bundy knew exactly where to deposit the ball when she lined up for a corner kick in the 81st minute of the Iowa soccer team’s match against Mississippi State on Sept. 5.

With the Hawkeyes down, 1-0, the freshman midfielder booted the ball. She crossed her fingers and toes when forward Alyssa Walker leaped for the ball in the bright daylight. Dead center, just inside the goal area, Walker netted a match-tying score off the top of her blond-haired head.

Though Bundy hugged Walker in elation after the goal, she proclaimed to her teammates that they were mentally locked in and needed to stay engaged for the rest of the match.

Iowa ended up drawing against Mississippi State, but the result didn’t diminish the stellar assist Bundy produced in that game. Through eight matches, Bundy has recorded three assists — the second-most of any Hawkeye in 2021.

Bundy is also the only freshman to start all of Iowa soccer’s games this season.

“It’s a pretty cool experience,” Bundy said. “I definitely was shocked to see my name up there, but it’s been great so far and I’m going to serve the team in any way that I can, whether that’s on the bench or on the field.”

Bundy, who attended high school in Fort Collins, Colorado, didn’t initially plan on enrolling at Iowa. In November 2019, she signed with Colorado to play collegiate soccer. But she discovered upon arriving in Boulder in summer 2020 that it wasn’t for her.

So, Bundy decided to transfer to a community college. While taking classes, she played for Real Colorado — a club team she competed for in high school.

As Bundy’s first year of community college began to dwindle, her father — who was born in Iowa — encouraged her to consider attending the University of Iowa.

After Iowa won the 2020-21 Big Ten tournament, Bundy connected with Hawkeye head coach Dave DiIanni and associate head coach Blair Quinn. She toured the UI for the first time soon after.

While she was in Iowa City, Bundy met now-sophomore midfielder Rielee Fetty and senior defender Sara Wheaton. She is now roommates with Fetty.

Bundy signed with Iowa soccer in June. She said the Hawkeyes made her an offer she couldn’t refuse.

Now draped in the Black and Gold on game days, Bundy has made her presence felt on and off the field.

“You would think she’s been on the team for years with the way she interacts with people,” senior midfielder Hailey Rydberg said. “Always brings a positive mood to the team and is really there for you as a friend and a teammate.”

When Bundy has the ball, her capacity to play under pressure can lead Iowa to success.

“To do that, you have to put your body in a good position,” DiIanni said. “You have to have your head on a swivel and be looking all around you, so you anticipate pressure before recognizing the pressure after it’s already occurred.”

Though Bundy took an interesting and unique path to Iowa, she hasn’t regretted her decision to hit the pitch for the Hawkeyes.

“I really wanted to find that spot where I knew I was going to grow and flourish and become a new and better version of myself,” she said. “I definitely have found that here so far.”