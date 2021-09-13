Iowa City school district likely to require face masks in schools after federal judge’s order pausing ban

On Monday, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa granted a temporary restraining order that allows ICCSD to require face masks in schools.

A sign for the Iowa City Community School District is seen outside the district’s administration building on Tuesday, April 28. (Jake Maish/The Daily Iowan)

The Iowa City Community School District is likely to implement a mask requirement in its Tuesday meeting after a federal judge paused enforcement of Iowa’s mask mandate ban on Monday, according to an email from superintendent Matt Degner.

In the email to parents in the school district, Degner said the Board of Directors will discuss the development tomorrow to determine the next steps for the school district. In the email, he strongly encouraged all students and staff to wear a mask to school, writing that the school anticipates the district will implement a mask requirement.

“We will provide an update following Tuesday night’s meeting that will detail the District’s plan,” Degner wrote in the email.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa granted a temporary restraining order on the State of Iowa’s mask mandate ban on Monday afternoon. The temporary restraining order allows school districts in Iowa to require face masks in schools until further notice.

“We will appeal and exercise every legal option we have to uphold state law and defend the rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen protected by our constitution,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press release Monday.

The former mask requirement ban prevented school districts, cities, and counties from putting their own mask mandates in place. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague enacted his own mask mandate in Iowa City in August, challenging state law. However, masks still could not be required in schools until now.

“We appreciate your cooperation as we continue our efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Degner said.