Iowa football’s Riley Moss named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss returns an interception for a touchdown during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6. Moss had two interception on the day.

Iowa football’s Riley Moss has been named Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week, per a Monday release. The award is the second Moss has earned in as many days, as he claimed the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s FBS National Defensive Player of the Week honor on Sunday.

Moss’ performance in Iowa’s blowout 34-6 win over Indiana at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday helped him garner both awards. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound defensive back picked off Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. on two occasions. He returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns.

Moss is just the third player in Hawkeye football history to record two pick sixes in a single game. Moss has now registered eight interceptions during his time in the Black and Gold — good for 19th all-time in the UI record books.

Moss has returned three interceptions for touchdowns in college, jamming him into a three-way tie for Hawkeye football’s pick six record with Desmond King and Tom Knight.