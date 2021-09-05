Iowa football’s Riley Moss named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week

Moss’ two pick sixes in Iowa’s 34-6 win over Indiana helped him win the national award.

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss returns an interception for his second pick six of the day during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa football’s Riley Moss has been named Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week, per a Sunday release. The senior defensive back’s performance in Iowa’s 34-6 win over Indiana Saturday helped him earn the honor from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Moss recorded two pick sixes in the Hawkeyes’ blowout victory over the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Iowan is just the third Hawkeye to ever register two pick sixes in a single game.

Moss is the sixth Iowa football player to earn the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week award. Linebackers Chad Greenway and Josey Jewell, and defensive back Josh Jackson are among the notable Hawkeyes to win the award before Moss.

Moss has now produced eight career interceptions for 239 yards. The eight takeaways rank 19th in Iowa football history.

Moss’ three touchdowns jam him into a three-way tie for the Iowa football pick six record with Desmond King and Tom Knight.