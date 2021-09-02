On the Line: The Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 1 games

DI staff members picked the No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 18 Iowa game, as well as four other contests from the first week of the season.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum throws a block during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 26-20. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 18 Iowa game — as well as four other contests — below.

No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 18 Iowa

Robert Read, Pregame Editor: Iowa — Can’t wait to see the burrito lift with fans in the stands.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor: Iowa — Indiana is still a basketball school.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor: Indiana — I just want chaos.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter: Iowa — I hope nobody here picked Indiana.

Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director: Iowa — Hoosier? I hardly know her.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach: Iowa — I’m going to miss parking right next to Kinnick.

Jason Brummond, Publisher: Iowa — 651 days since fans at Kinnick. Our nightmare is over.

No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin

Read: Wisconsin — We’re getting spoiled with all these Week 1 ranked matchups.

Hanson: Wisconsin — I hate games that kick off at 11 a.m. on FOX.

Peterson: Wisconsin — Even Danny Vanden Boom could stop the 2020 Nittany Lions.

Werner: Penn State — No jumping around.

Cook: Wisconsin — Penn State is ranked?

Bohnenkamp: Wisconsin — You have to walk about two miles from the media parking at Camp Randall.

Brummond: Penn State — B1G West interests find Iowa fans in the difficult spot of rooting for PSU.

No. 23 Louisiana vs. No. 21 Texas

Read: Texas — I’m not very confident in this pick.

Hanson: Louisiana — Louisiana > Iowa State > Texas.

Peterson: Texas — Everything is bigger in Texas

Werner: Louisiana — The Ragin’ Cajuns beat Iowa State in last year’s opener. Why not?

Cook: Texas — “We’re baaack” (for real this time … they hope).

Bohnenkamp: Texas — Sorry, Texas, it’s not LSU you’re playing … for now.

Brummond: Texas — Great SEC prep. Louisiana is basically LSU.

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson

Read: Clemson — Clemson will come to Kinnick when the Alliance forms.

Hanson: Georgia — Dabo said he’d retire if athletes got NIL rights, yet he’s still here.

Peterson: Clemson — No Trevor Lawrence? No problem.

Werner: Clemson — I will never not pick Clemson.

Cook: Georgia — Let’s hope Georgia doesn’t fumble yet again.

Bohnenkamp: Clemson — Tigers will be in the CFP, starting right now.

Brummond: Georgia — This game is almost impossible to disappoint, like Nebraska hiring Frost.

Stanford vs. Kansas State

Read: Stanford — Inadvertently just gave someone Rose Bowl flashbacks.

Hanson: Kansas State — Isn’t ex-Hawkeye Julius Brents a Wildcat now?

Peterson: Stanford — Reminder that Stanford isn’t in the Ivy League.

Werner: Stanford — Work smarter, not harder.

Cook: Stanford — Does Andrew Luck have another year of eligibility?

Bohnenkamp: Kansas State — A matchup of future Pac-12 foes.

Brummond: Kansas State — Not enough time has passed since the Rose Bowl disaster.