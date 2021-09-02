Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 1
Pregame Editor Robert Read previews this weekend’s conference matchups and provides the DI’s first Big Ten Power Rankings to kick off the new season.
September 2, 2021
The Daily Iowan’s Pregame Editor Robert Read ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every Week 1 conference contest in the season debut of Around the Big Ten.
Here are the full rankings, along with start time and betting information for every game.
Week 1 Big Ten Power Rankings
- Ohio State — Well, this one was easy.
- Wisconsin — The Badgers should be Iowa’s main competition in the West.
- Iowa — Big Ten West or bust for the Hawkeyes?
- Indiana — Still feels weird to rank the Hoosiers this high.
- Penn State — Last season was a fluke for the Nittany Lions, right?
- Northwestern — The Wildcats are being doubted. Here we go again.
- Michigan — I refuse to overrank the Wolverines in the preseason.
- Minnesota — Can the Gophers return to their 2019 heights? Eh, probably not.
- Purdue — They still have David Bell, though.
- Michigan State — Mel Tucker better hope year two is better than year one.
- Maryland — Not going to lie, haven’t watched the Terrapins in a while.
- Illinois — Better than Nebraska.
- Rutgers — Also better than Nebraska.
- Nebraska — Anybody have an extra help wanted sign?
Week 1 Big Ten matchups
Michigan State vs. Northwestern
When/where to watch: Friday at 8 p.m. on ESPN | Line: NU -3.0 | O/U: 46
Northwestern is looking to repeat after its Big Ten West title, and Michigan State is just hoping to show any signs of improvement.
Temple vs. Rutgers
When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: RUTG -14.5 | O/U: 52.5
Year No. 2 in stint No. 2 of the Greg Schiano era in New Jersey is underway. Time to see if there’s a jump in quality.
Fordham vs. Nebraska
When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN
Savor this, Nebraska fans. Seems unlikely that the Huskers will be favored much this season.
No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin
When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: WISC -5.5 | O/U: 50
Probably the Big Ten’s marquee Week 1 matchup, even though both of these programs are coming off down years.
Western Michigan vs. Michigan
When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN | Line: MICH -17.0 | O/U: 67
Could be a make-or-break year for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. This game probably won’t say much about how good the Wolverines are.
No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 18 Iowa
When/where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: IOWA -3.0 | O/U: 46
Fans back at Kinnick, alcohol sales, a top-20 matchup — this is going to be quite the atmosphere.
West Virginia vs. Maryland
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN | Line: WVU -3.0 | O/U: 57
More of a basketball matchup, but this will work too. Maryland is seeking its first winning season since 2014.
Oregon State vs. Purdue
When/where to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: PUR -7.0 | O/U: 69
Is David Bell about to catch three touchdown passes in Week 1 again on Saturday?
UTSA vs. Illinois
When/where to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on BTN | Line: ILL -5.0 | O/U: 46
Bret Bielema could be in line for a 2-0 start to his Illinois career if the Fighting Illini can down the Roadrunners.
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan.