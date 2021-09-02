Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 1

Pregame Editor Robert Read previews this weekend’s conference matchups and provides the DI’s first Big Ten Power Rankings to kick off the new season.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers a question during day two of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, July 23. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The Daily Iowan’s Pregame Editor Robert Read ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every Week 1 conference contest in the season debut of Around the Big Ten.

Here are the full rankings, along with start time and betting information for every game.

Week 1 Big Ten Power Rankings

Ohio State — Well, this one was easy. Wisconsin — The Badgers should be Iowa’s main competition in the West. Iowa — Big Ten West or bust for the Hawkeyes? Indiana — Still feels weird to rank the Hoosiers this high. Penn State — Last season was a fluke for the Nittany Lions, right? Northwestern — The Wildcats are being doubted. Here we go again. Michigan — I refuse to overrank the Wolverines in the preseason. Minnesota — Can the Gophers return to their 2019 heights? Eh, probably not. Purdue — They still have David Bell, though. Michigan State — Mel Tucker better hope year two is better than year one. Maryland — Not going to lie, haven’t watched the Terrapins in a while. Illinois — Better than Nebraska. Rutgers — Also better than Nebraska. Nebraska — Anybody have an extra help wanted sign?

Week 1 Big Ten matchups

Michigan State vs. Northwestern

When/where to watch: Friday at 8 p.m. on ESPN | Line: NU -3.0 | O/U: 46

Northwestern is looking to repeat after its Big Ten West title, and Michigan State is just hoping to show any signs of improvement.

Temple vs. Rutgers

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: RUTG -14.5 | O/U: 52.5

Year No. 2 in stint No. 2 of the Greg Schiano era in New Jersey is underway. Time to see if there’s a jump in quality.

Fordham vs. Nebraska

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN

Savor this, Nebraska fans. Seems unlikely that the Huskers will be favored much this season.

No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: WISC -5.5 | O/U: 50

Probably the Big Ten’s marquee Week 1 matchup, even though both of these programs are coming off down years.

Western Michigan vs. Michigan

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN | Line: MICH -17.0 | O/U: 67

Could be a make-or-break year for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. This game probably won’t say much about how good the Wolverines are.

No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 18 Iowa

When/where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: IOWA -3.0 | O/U: 46

Fans back at Kinnick, alcohol sales, a top-20 matchup — this is going to be quite the atmosphere.

West Virginia vs. Maryland

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN | Line: WVU -3.0 | O/U: 57

More of a basketball matchup, but this will work too. Maryland is seeking its first winning season since 2014.

Oregon State vs. Purdue

When/where to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: PUR -7.0 | O/U: 69

Is David Bell about to catch three touchdown passes in Week 1 again on Saturday?

UTSA vs. Illinois

When/where to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on BTN | Line: ILL -5.0 | O/U: 46

Bret Bielema could be in line for a 2-0 start to his Illinois career if the Fighting Illini can down the Roadrunners.