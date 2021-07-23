Recap: Kirk Ferentz, six other Big Ten coaches take the stand during Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days

The second day of the two-day event concludes with representatives from Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Purdue, and Ohio State speaking.

The Big Ten Championship Trophy is shown during day one of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Thursday, July 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — The second and final day of the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days is underway.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is scheduled to take the podium at 11:30 a.m. (CT). Ferentz, as well as Hawkeyes Tyler Linderbaum, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Zach VanValkenburg, will speak again at Media Days on Friday afternoon. Representatives from six other Big Ten programs will also field questions throughout the day.

Follow along here for live updates throughout the first session of Big Ten media day, where seven coaches will take the stand.

11:03 a.m. (ET) — Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano takes the stand to officially kick off the day. Schiano, in his second year of his second stint at Rutgers but his first Big Ten Media Days, notes it is a “dream come true” to be in the Big Ten at Rutgers. Big Ten Media Days were not held last year because of concerns over the pandemic.

Schiano is 71-73 in 12 seasons coaching at Rutgers. Schiano left Rutgers in 2011 to end his first stint. The Scarlet Knights joined the conference in 2014.

11:12 a.m. — “I felt all along that we belonged in this league,” Schiano said.

11:14 a.m. — Schiano notes that he agrees with student-athletes being allowed to profit off their name, image, and likeness, but said education will be critical so they are making informed decisions.

11:17 a.m. — “It feels like we’re finally getting back to normal, and I appreciate that,” Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said as he took the stand. Tucker, entering his second season leading the Spartans, notes that this is also his first Big Ten Media Day.

11:21 a.m. — “When you think about Michigan State, you think about meat and potatoes — not a lot of fresh pastry,” Tucker said.

11:29 a.m. — Tucker notes that Barry Alvarez, who he played for at Wisconsin, taught him how to build a program, and Nick Saban, who he coached under previously at Michigan State, taught him how to coach and recruit.

11:36 a.m. — Ferentz, entering his 23rd season as Iowa’s head coach, takes the podium.

11:38 a.m. — “I don’t know how good we’ll be this year, but I can say I really like our football team and the people on it,” Ferentz said.

Ferentz mentioned that his biggest concern is the team’s depth.

11:41 a.m. — “It’s something very different for us… We know we have to be at our best, or attempt to be,” Ferentz said of playing a Big Ten opponent (Indiana) in the first week of the season.

Ferentz noted that Iowa will likely play two ranked teams to start the season in Indiana and Iowa State.

11:44 a.m. — “It’s a critical position for most team, and especially with our philosophy. I don’t know if it gets any better than Tyler [Linderbaum],” Ferentz said of Linderbaum returning to Iowa for another season as the team’s starting center.

11:46 a.m. — “Never say never to anything right now in college football,” Ferentz said of Oklahoma and Texas reportedly reaching out to join the SEC.

11:54 a.m. — “We have a special challenge of opening up the season on the road against Iowa,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said.

11:55 a.m. — “I love the way that it creates a sense of urgency with your team… especially with a team like [Iowa],” Allen on opening against Iowa. Allen noted that this will be the third time in his five years at Indiana opening up against a Big Ten opponent.

11:58 a.m. — “They’re the gold standard,” Allen said of Ohio State in the Big Ten East. “They’re who we are chasing.”

12:06 p.m. — “Never thought I’d say this, but I’m excited to be at media days,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said.

12:12 p.m. — “I think there’s great lessons to be learned,” Chryst said of the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Finals and what his team can take away from that.

