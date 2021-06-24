UI Tippie College of Business selects associate dean of undergraduate programs

Charles Wayne Keene will serve as the associate dean for undergraduate programs after working for the University of Missouri for over a decade.

The Tippie College of Business, located at the University of Iowa, is seen on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Charles Wayne Keene will serve as the next associate dean for undergraduate programs at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business.

Keene is currently the director of the Center for Sales and Customer Development at the University of Missouri’s Trulaske College of Business.

Keene will succeed Ken Brown, who was the UI’s associate dean for undergraduate programs at the Tippie College of Business since 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. Brown will return to his faculty position in the Department of Management and Entrepreneurship at the UI.

Keene is a member of the American Marketing Association and the American Management Association and consults for small businesses.

He previously was an assistant professor of marketing at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.

In 2001, Keene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a Master’s of Business Administration from Fontbonne University. Keene obtained a doctorate of education in educational leadership from the University of Missouri in 2017.

Keene will oversee most operations such as administrative work, core curricula, and UI student experience in the Tippie College of Business undergraduate program.