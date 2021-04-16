University of Iowa to hold vaccine clinic for students

The university announced the opening of a two-day vaccination clinic for UI students using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine following pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The University of Iowa will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 21 and April 22 in the Iowa Memorial Union’s main lounge.

According to a campus-wide email sent Friday, the university will administer Pfizer-BioNTech doses after canceling Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointments on Wednesday.

The university’s decision to cancel Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointments followed The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa Department of Public Health’s recommendations to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccination rollout after six women reported severe blood-clotting after receiving the single-dose vaccine.

The university sent immunization surveys to students on April 2 for vaccination appointment scheduling. The email says that filling out the immunization form is required to receive a vaccine at next week’s vaccine clinic.

After filling out the survey, students will receive an email with sign-up directions for selecting a time slot at the clinic.

“Many time slots will be available, so you should be able to sign up and attend with your friends,” the email reads.

On Thursday, May 13, and Friday, May 14, Student Health will host a clinic for students to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments will be available in the Westlawn Building on Newton Road May 16 – 21 for students unable to receive their second dose during finals week.

Starting Friday, vaccinated UI students have the opportunity to win a $10 Iowa City Downtown District Gift Card from the university for presenting a completed vaccine card and their Iowa One card at the IMU Welcome Center.

Students do not need to be vaccinated through the university to receive a gift card and can obtain an exception for receiving a gift card if they are not eligible for a vaccine due to medical or religious exemptions.

Since Wednesday, six students and three employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19. Two residence hall students are currently self-isolating.

Since Aug. 18, 2020, 3,140 university students and 480 employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19.