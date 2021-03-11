University of Iowa begins search for new faculty ombudsperson

Decorated university emeritus professor will lead the search for a new conflict mediator for the UI

The Old Capital Building is seen on March 4, 2020. (Emily Wangen/The Daily Iowan)

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld has designated Professor Emeritus Susan R. Johnson as chair of the committee set to conduct an internal search for a new Faculty Ombudsperson.

The new Faculty Ombudsperson will replace Rachel Williams, who served as Faculty Ombudsperson since Jul. 2018. She is set to step down at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

According to the University of Iowa Operations Manual, ombudspersons serve the University of Iowa community by offering confidential resolution services to ensure equitable treatment for all university members.

Ombudspersons report directly to the UI President.

Johnson has experience serving as Faculty Ombudsperson from 2010 to 2018 and is retired as professor emeritus obstetrics and gynecology and epidemiology. She has spent her entire career at The University of Iowa.

“I am pleased to assist the university by finding the next faculty member to serve in this important role,” Johnson said.

Five university faculty and staff members will accompany Johnson on the search committee: Senior Director of Human Resources Sharon Beck, Professor Emeritus Lois Cox, Professor Emeritus Nancy Hauserman, University Ombudsperson Cynthia Joyce, and Associate Professor of Health Management Thomas Vaughn

The search committee must select an applicant who serves as an associate or full professor or an emeritus member.

Applications for the position are due by April 15. The committee has not released a start date for committee meetings.