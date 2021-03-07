Jaydin Eierman wins Big Ten Championship at 141 pounds, clinches Iowa’s conference title

This is Iowa’s second consecutive Big Ten team title and 37th overall.

Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman defends against a single leg from Penn State’s Nick Lee during the finals of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Sunday, March 8, 2021. Eierman won the match by decision 6-5. Ryan Adams/The Daily Iowan)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Jaydin Eierman was already a three-time conference champion before he competed in the 141-pound Big Ten finals on Sunday. But winning a Big Ten title is different than winning a MAC Championship.

The three-time All-American and top seed in his weight class at this year’s Big Ten defeated No. 2 Nick Lee of Penn State by 6-5 decision in the finals to win the title.

Eierman’s victory clinches Iowa’s second consecutive and 37th overall Big Ten Wrestling team title.

Welcome to the B1G, @JEierman141…enjoy your first B1G title. 🏆 The @Hawks_Wrestling senior grabs the crown at 141 pounds with a hard-fought 6-5 win over PSU’s Nick Lee. @ncaawrestling pic.twitter.com/ErIigjN322 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 7, 2021

Eierman joins Spencer Lee as Hawkeyes who have won individual titles so far in session four. Austin DeSanto finished in second place at 133 pounds. Three other Hawkeyes will compete in finals matches and an additional three will compete in third-place matches.

Iowa currently has 148.5 team points.