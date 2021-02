The Iowa men’s gymnastics team waves to the small number for friends and family allowed in the stands before the Iowa vs. Illinois men’s gymnastics meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Iowa defeated No. 4 Illinois 402.00-400.50. Men’s gymnastics was among the four sports cut from the University of Iowa in August and this will be their final season. Before the meet, a video addressing the cut was played.