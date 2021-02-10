Iowa football announces updates to coaching staff, active roster

The University of Iowa football team announced Wednesday afternoon that three key pieces of its program will not be returning in 2021-22.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday that two of his assistant coaches and one of his offensive linemen will not be returning to the Hawkeye football program for the 2021-22 season.

Offensive line coach Tim Polasek is leaving Iowa City to become Wyoming’s offensive coordinator.

“Since Tim joined this program four years ago, the players he has led have improved every day and were well-prepared to compete every Saturday,” Ferentz said in a release. “Tim has a creative offensive mind and will no doubt do very well in his next opportunity. We wish Tim and his wife, Jill, the very best.”

Running backs coach Derrick Foster is reportedly joining the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers to do a job similar to the one he had at Iowa.

“I am very happy for both Derrick and Tim,” Ferentz said. “These are important next steps for them as they advance their coaching careers.”

Foster has been a member of Ferentz’s coaching staff since 2018 – joining the program as an offensive recruiting coordinator.

“This is an important opportunity for Derrick in the National Football League,” Ferentz said. “Since he joined our staff as the running backs coach, Derrick has had a significant impact on the players and our staff. I wish Derrick and Bianca and their two young children all the best in their new home.”

Senior offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger is electing to forgo his fifth year of collegiate eligibility and end his college football career after he earns his degree this spring.

“I’m ready to bring my college football career to a close and move on to the next chapter in my life,” Kallenberger said. “I have enjoyed my four years as a Hawkeye. I will cherish the camaraderie with my teammates in the locker room and on the field. I want to say thank you to coach Ferentz and all the coaches who have helped me become a better player and a better person.”

Kallenberger joined the Iowa football program in 2017. Since then, he’s become a three-year letterman and earned All-Big Ten recognition from league media.

“Mark has worked extremely hard during his four years on our team,” Ferentz said. “He is a good player and person. We will certainly miss his presence on the field this season. I know he will take the lessons he learned as a Hawkeye and be successful in the future.”

Kallenberger has played both tackle and guard as a Hawkeye. He started four games at right tackle in 2020, missing two other contests with an injury.

“Mark has been a strong player and leader within our program,” Ferentz said. “I completely understand and respect his decision and wish him the very best.”

Per a release, Iowa football will begin its search to fill the coaching vacancies left by Polasek and Foster immediately.

“This is not a race and I have always viewed hiring as an intentional process to find the right person who can contribute to our culture and our program,” Ferentz said.