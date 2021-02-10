Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek named Wyoming’s new offensive coordinator

Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek speaks with players before Iowa’s game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 30-24.

Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek was officially announced as the next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming on Wednesday, leaving the Hawkeyes with a spot to fill on their coaching staff.

Polasek joined the Iowa staff in February of 2017 to coach the offensive line, a position group he had never coached before. The move reunites Polasek with Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl. Polasek was the offensive coordinator under Bohl at North Dakota State for three seasons before joining the Hawkeyes.

“To reunite with Coach Bohl, a true mentor of mine, is very special,” Polasek said in a release. “A long time ago Coach Bohl took a chance on me and helped me learn how to be a teacher and a leader. He laid the foundation of what is my coaching philosophy and teaching style. I will do everything I can to help him continue his success with Cowboy Football.

“A huge thank you to Kirk Ferentz for taking a shot on an offensive coach who had never coached the O-line. I’ve learned so much in my four years at Iowa, and I will forever be grateful. He taught me what is really important in this business and what is just noise. In my time at Iowa, I can honestly say that I learned something from him every day. Coach Ferentz and his staff exemplify what it is to be true professionals. I wish them all the best moving forward.”

The Hawkeyes led the Big Ten in red zone offense last season, and ranked second in the conference in scoring. The program also saw its best rushing season (4.62 yards per carry) since 2008.

Polasek coached former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs for his entire Hawkeye career. Wirfs won Super Bowl LV as a rookie right tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and was the highest-graded player in the game according to Pro Football Focus.

Polasek’s departure is the only coaching change so far this offseason for the Hawkeyes. But another could be coming soon. Running backs coach Derrick Foster is reportedly taking a similar job with the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL.