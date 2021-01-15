FilmScene announces Sundance 2021 lineup

As one of over 30 selected satellite theaters for the Sundance Film Festival, FilmScene will host eight titles for in-person and virtual screenings.

FilmScene, alongside the programming team at Sundance Film Festival, released its lineup of eight films that will be showcased for Iowa City patrons on the big screen from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1 at FilmScene at The Chauncey.

Screening from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29 include In the Same Breath, a documentary examining the origin and spread of COVID-19 through a personal and geopolitical lens, Homeroom, a coming-of-age documentary surrounding Oakland High School’s class of 2020, and Rebel Hearts, a documentary on one of the largest religious showdowns of a nonconforming group of nuns.

On Jan. 30 to 31, patrons can see title such as R#J, a modern technological retelling of the classic Romeo and Juliet. Mass, a heartbreaking story of parents attempting to move forward with their lives after tragedy strikes, and Cusp, which highlights one formative year for three teenage girls growing up in Texas. Rounding out the weekend is Mayday, a feminist fever dream of a war film. Big Oscar contender, Judas and the Black Messiah, will be shown on the final day of FilmScene’s screenings.

Among the selected films are a wide variety of documentaries and dramas to play to the interests of Iowa City film enthusiasts. According to the FilmScene website, the lineup, announced on Tuesday, will encourage viewers to explore something new and unexpected. The FilmScene team carefully selected the pieces based on their overall themes and messages.

FilmScene will continue following along the national, state, and local guidelines in order to safely host the festival, having developed a detailed plan to ensure safety, including mandatory mask protocols and extensive cleaning within each theater, according to their website. Many of these screenings are presented in partnership with local community groups.

Since there are a limited number of tickets, FilmScene has opened a raffle for both FilmScene members and members of the general public. Each screening has 40 raffle tickets available, with a limit of one raffle ticket per one screening. FilmScene will select all of the winners on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. The winner of each individual screening is able to book the theater with a limited guest list of their choosing, according to the website .

For those unable to attend an in-person screening of the selected Sundance Film Festival, all titles will be available through paid admission online. The virtual screening tickets are available through the official Sundance website.