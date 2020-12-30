Mariannette Miller-Meeks to take up 2nd District seat as Hart contest continues

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks will be provisionally seated as the representative for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, but the House may still consider a contest from Democrat Rita Hart

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks will take the seat as the representative for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District on Sunday, but the contest of the results from Democrat Rita Hart continues.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosy, D-Calif., said Wednesday that she would seat Miller-Meeks, who was certified the winner of the election by the Iowa Secretary of State on Nov. 30 by six votes. The move is not uncommon, as Congress traditionally seats the certified winner of elections when a contest is ongoing.

Miller-Meeks, currently an Iowa Senator from Ottumwa, submitted her letter of resignation to Gov. Kim Reynolds Wednesday.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to have been elected to the Iowa Senate and serve the people of District 41,” she wrote in her letter, according to a press release. “I look forward to working on behalf of all of the people in the 2nd Congressional District as their new U.S. representative.”

Today, I have submitted my letter of resignation from the Iowa Senate to Governor @KimReynoldsIA. It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the people of Iowa in the State Senate. I look forward to continuing my service to Iowans in the U.S. Congress. #ia02 pic.twitter.com/VL00PJ3wtm — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) December 30, 2020

Hart filed a petition with the U.S. House of Representatives challenging the election results, alleging that 22 legally-cast ballots had not been counted. If the House takes up the petition, it could conduct a recount of the district and determine whether the results should be reversed.

Angering many Republicans, Hart skipped the opportunity to challenge the results in the Iowa court system, which would have set a deadline of Dec. 8 to resolve the dispute. The Hart campaign said that wouldn’t have allowed enough time to ensure a thorough recount.

The Hart campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.