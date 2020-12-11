University of Iowa reports positive COVID-19 cases

As University of Iowa and Hospitals and Clinics distributes experimental treatments and the university plans for asymptomatic screening next semester, on-campus cases continue to decelerate from November upticks.

The University of Iowa reported 19 new self-reported positive cases of COVID-19 on campus since Dec. 9.

Students represented 16 of the newly reported cases, bringing the semester total to 2,782 positive COVID-19 cases. Employees saw an increase of 3 cases, accumulating to 312 semester-to-date COVID-19 cases among university employees.

In the campus-wide email update, the UI also reported zero residence hall students in quarantine and one residence hall student in self-isolation.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the university is planning to implement access to BinaxNOW rapid antigen for asymptomatic screening next semester with hopes to control COVID-19’s spread on campus.

As the Iowa City community awaits a vaccine, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is currently distributing an experimental COVID-19 treatment, the Regeneron monoclonal antibody, for emergency use authorization, as previously reported by The Daily Iowan.

Since Dec. 9, Johnson county’s 14-day case total increased with 27 new cases, numbering to 863 total positive cases. The 14-day percentage of positive test results sits at 11 percent in the county.