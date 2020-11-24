On the Line: Week 6 game picks

The DI football staff picks the winner of the Iowa-Nebraska football game and other matchups from this weekend in college football.

Nebraska vs. No. 24 Iowa

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (11-14): Iowa — The mustaches won’t help much, Nebraska.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (15-10): Iowa — Iowa corn > Nebraska corn.

Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor (13-12): Iowa — The real Cornhuskers.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (18-7): Iowa — Another Black and Gold Friday.

Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director (12-13): Iowa — Still undefeated on Fridays.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (17-8): Iowa — No need for a Keith Duncan game-winner this year.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (19-6): Iowa — Nebraska’s three-year streak of finishing fifth in the B1G West is in jeopardy.

Guest picker — Alexandra Skores, Managing Editor: Iowa — Going for another W.

Penn State vs. Michigan

Read: Michigan — Penn State is REALLY bad.

Hanson: Michigan — Normally, this would be a primetime matchup.

Goffin: Penn State — We will win a game.

Werner: Penn State — We will win a game.

Overton: Michigan — The winner doesn’t get fired game.

Bohnenkamp: Michigan — Two historic programs, two combined wins (and the Wolverines have them both).

Brummond: Michigan — Never before has there been such little at stake for these teams.

Skores: Michigan — Even Saquon wouldn’t save Penn State this year.

No. 13 Iowa State vs. No. 17 Texas

Read: Iowa State — Wish there was a Cy-Hawk game this year.

Hanson: Iowa State — Texas AIN’T back.

Goffin: Iowa State — If the Cyclones know where Austin is.

Werner: Texas — Again, I will never pick Iowa State, even if they play the University of Phoenix.

Overton: Iowa State — Breece Hall is a machine.

Bohnenkamp: Iowa State — Cyclones go on the road and get a big win.

Brummond: Texas — I’m thankful for Iowa State not playing in a Big 12 title game.

Skores: Iowa State — Purdy is alright alright alright.

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 North Carolina

Read: Notre Dame — I just couldn’t do it, North Carolina.

Hanson: Notre Dame — I might actually watch an ACC game that doesn’t involve Clemson this week.

Goffin: Notre Dame — Saw the team in the 2014 Music City Bowl.

Werner: Notre Dame — CFP locks.

Overton: Notre Dame — Fighting Irish to the CFP??

Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame — A road win goes a long way for the Irish in the playoff chase.

Brummond: Notre Dame — I’m rooting for playoff chaos.

Skores: Notre Dame — *Insert Michael Jordan crying meme.*

Colorado vs. No. 18 USC

Read: USC — The Holiday Bowl feels like it was 10 years ago.

Hanson: USC — My roommate isn’t back in Boulder and I am getting older.

Goffin: USC — Doing this for you, Uncle David.

Werner: USC — Trojans are loved on a lot of college campuses.

Overton: USC — Must be nice playing in sunny skies and 73-degree weather.

Bohnenkamp: USC — At least there’s a Pac-12 game being played.

Brummond: USC — Colorado still searching for first win over USC.

Skores: USC — USC needs a balanced offensive attack to win.