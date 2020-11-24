On the Line: Week 6 game picks
The DI football staff picks the winner of the Iowa-Nebraska football game and other matchups from this weekend in college football.
November 24, 2020
Nebraska vs. No. 24 Iowa
Robert Read, Pregame Editor (11-14): Iowa — The mustaches won’t help much, Nebraska.
Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (15-10): Iowa — Iowa corn > Nebraska corn.
Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor (13-12): Iowa — The real Cornhuskers.
Chris Werner, Football Reporter (18-7): Iowa — Another Black and Gold Friday.
Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director (12-13): Iowa — Still undefeated on Fridays.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (17-8): Iowa — No need for a Keith Duncan game-winner this year.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (19-6): Iowa — Nebraska’s three-year streak of finishing fifth in the B1G West is in jeopardy.
Guest picker — Alexandra Skores, Managing Editor: Iowa — Going for another W.
Penn State vs. Michigan
Read: Michigan — Penn State is REALLY bad.
Hanson: Michigan — Normally, this would be a primetime matchup.
Goffin: Penn State — We will win a game.
Werner: Penn State — We will win a game.
Overton: Michigan — The winner doesn’t get fired game.
Bohnenkamp: Michigan — Two historic programs, two combined wins (and the Wolverines have them both).
Brummond: Michigan — Never before has there been such little at stake for these teams.
Skores: Michigan — Even Saquon wouldn’t save Penn State this year.
No. 13 Iowa State vs. No. 17 Texas
Read: Iowa State — Wish there was a Cy-Hawk game this year.
Hanson: Iowa State — Texas AIN’T back.
Goffin: Iowa State — If the Cyclones know where Austin is.
Werner: Texas — Again, I will never pick Iowa State, even if they play the University of Phoenix.
Overton: Iowa State — Breece Hall is a machine.
Bohnenkamp: Iowa State — Cyclones go on the road and get a big win.
Brummond: Texas — I’m thankful for Iowa State not playing in a Big 12 title game.
Skores: Iowa State — Purdy is alright alright alright.
No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 North Carolina
Read: Notre Dame — I just couldn’t do it, North Carolina.
Hanson: Notre Dame — I might actually watch an ACC game that doesn’t involve Clemson this week.
Goffin: Notre Dame — Saw the team in the 2014 Music City Bowl.
Werner: Notre Dame — CFP locks.
Overton: Notre Dame — Fighting Irish to the CFP??
Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame — A road win goes a long way for the Irish in the playoff chase.
Brummond: Notre Dame — I’m rooting for playoff chaos.
Skores: Notre Dame — *Insert Michael Jordan crying meme.*
Colorado vs. No. 18 USC
Read: USC — The Holiday Bowl feels like it was 10 years ago.
Hanson: USC — My roommate isn’t back in Boulder and I am getting older.
Goffin: USC — Doing this for you, Uncle David.
Werner: USC — Trojans are loved on a lot of college campuses.
Overton: USC — Must be nice playing in sunny skies and 73-degree weather.
Bohnenkamp: USC — At least there’s a Pac-12 game being played.
Brummond: USC — Colorado still searching for first win over USC.
Skores: USC — USC needs a balanced offensive attack to win.