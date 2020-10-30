UI reports 28 new cases of COVID-19

The UI reported 28 new COVID-19 cases as the UI prepares for its first home game.

The Old Capitol building is seen on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

The University of Iowa reported 28 new self-reported cases of COVID-19 on campus since Oct. 28, with 19 students and nine employees testing positive for the virus.

Since the beginning of the semester, according to self-reporting, 2,168 students and 100 employees have tested positive on campus.

The university sent out an email Oct. 30 reminding students to follow COVID-19 guidelines during the first home football game of the season.

The university encourages students to wear masks and limit game watching to groups of 10 or less. It is also recommended that students watch the game from home instead of crowded bars and restaurants with stadium seating canceled this semester.

The first home game comes as cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Johnson County. On Oct. 30, the 14-day case total was 490, up from 352 on Oct. 23.