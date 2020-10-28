UI reports 23 new cases of COVID-19 as cases trend upwards

Seventeen students and five employees have reported they have tested positive for the virus.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, 17 new cases self-reported cases among students and five cases among employees since Oct. 26.

To date, there have been 2, 149 cases of COVID-19 among students, and 91 among employees.

Case of COVID-19 in Johnson County are beginning to trend upwards. The 14-day total on Oct. 28 was 408 cases, up from 352 on Oct. 21. As of Oct. 27, the positivity rate in the county is 14 percent.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, members of the UI faculty have expressed concern with the increase in cases.

Associate Professor in the Chemistry Department Ed Gillan said he currently teaches about 1,000 UI freshmen at a faculty senate meeting on Oct. 27. He said he saw an uptick in students who’d self-reported testing positive in his classes.

“We watch the daily COVID reports wax and wane and at the last two weeks we have had many days where there were no reports, and today it went up to three,” Gillan said.