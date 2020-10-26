UI reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

Since Oct. 23, the UI has reported 16 self-reported cases of COVID-19 among students, and five reported cases among staff. This brings the student total for the semester up to 2,132 and the employee total to 86.

Jenna Galligan

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Claire Benson, News Reporter
October 26, 2020

The University of Iowa is reporting 16 new self-reported positive COVID-19 tests among students since Oct. 23. 

According to a campus-wide update sent to the UI community on Monday, this brings the semester to date to 2,132 total self-reported student cases.

The UI also reported there have been five new self-reported positive cases among employees, bringing the semester total to 86.

There is currently one residence hall student in quarantine, and three students in self-isolation.

In a campus-wide email sent Monday, the UI reminded the campus community to engage in practices that follow social distancing guidelines and promote health and safety.

“Avoid the three Cs: closed spaces, crowded places, and close contact,” the UI said. “Remember to follow the three Ws: wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”

In the past 14 days, there have been 377 cases of COVID-19 reported in Johnson County.

