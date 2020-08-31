UI reports 329 new COVID-19 cases among students

The UI reported 329 new self-reported COVID-19 cases, for a total of 922 COVID-19 cases among students since the semester began.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Jenna Galligan/The Daily Iowan)

The University of Iowa is reporting 326 new self-reported COVID-19 cases among students and 3 new self-reported employee cases. This brings the total number of students infected this semester to 922. The total number of employee cases this semester is 13.

In a campus-wide email sent Monday afternoon, the UI reported the number of students who live in residence halls that are under quarantine is 17, and there are 78 students self isolating in the residence halls.

Iowa City has the second worst COVID-19 outbreak per capita, according to the *New York Times*. There are 7.6 positive cases per 1000 people in the Iowa City area.

Dr. Dan Diekema, an epidemiologist at the University explained in a video said most studies have shown that the spread of COVID-19 is from close contact with an infected person when the droplets they produce from coughing, sneezing, and talking reach your eyes, nose, or mouth.

“[There] are places you should avoid during this pandemic,” he said. “I’m talking about bars, crowded conference rooms, having large parties, or gatherings in indoor spaces. So please, avoid those situations during this pandemic. Stay safe.”