UI reports 111 COVID-19 cases on campus as classes begin

The University of Iowa announced Monday that 111 students and employees self-reported they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

The UI released the first numbers of positive COVID-19 on campus in a university-wide email Monday morning. The UI previously announced the first case counts would be released on Aug. 28.

Nineteen students are currently in quarantine in the residence halls, and eight are in isolation.

Students who are also employees are only included as students in the case counts to avoid double-counting.

The UI will continue to release COVID-19 case counts every Friday.

The case count comes on the first day of in-person classes at the UI. Last week, the Committee to Organize Graduate Students and other organizations protested the start of in-person classes.

In a welcome message sent to the university, UI President Bruce Harreld said 72 percent of undergraduate instruction is being held online.

“As we listened to you, some of you wanted a choice. Some of you wanted to take your courses online and not be on campus,” Harreld said. “Some of you really wanted to be on campus and to have the residential university experience, so we now have a choice.”

Harreld urged students to follow social distancing protocols and avoid large gatherings.

“It’s also your choice to do the right thing. If you’re going to be on campus or anywhere in our community, wear the mask, socially distance, don’t get into large crowds,” he said.

Students and employees who have had a confirmed positive test are encouraged to report their diagnosis using an online form. Students should not submit the form unless they have discussed their COVID-19 test results with a health care provider, or have been contacted by Johnson County Public Health as a close contact with someone who has tested positive.