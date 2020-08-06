Iowa football team ranked No. 23 in preseason Coaches Poll

The Hawkeyes entered the 2019 season ranked No. 19 in the coaches poll.

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston tackles Northwestern quarter back Aidan Smith during a game against Northwestern at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 20-0. The Hawkeyes had a total of 63 tackles.

The Iowa football teams enters the 2020 football season ranked No. 23 in the nation according to the initial Amway Coaches Poll, which was released Thursday by USA Today.

Iowa is one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, along with Ohio State (No. 2), Penn State (No. 7), Wisconsin (No. 12), Michigan (No. 15), and Minnesota (No. 18).

Iowa State is ranked No. 25 in the poll.

USA Today coaches poll: 1-Clemson

2-Ohio St

3-Bama

4-UGA

5-LSU

6-OU

7-Penn St

8-Florida

9-Oregon

10-Notre Dame

11-Auburn

12-Wisconsin

13-Texas A&M

14-Texas

15-Michigan

16-Okla State

17-USC

18-Minnesota

19-UNC

200-Utah

21-UCF

22-Cincinnati

23-Iowa

24-Virginia Tech

25-Iowa State — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 6, 2020

The Hawkeyes entered the 2019 season as the 19th best team in the nation according to the poll. Iowa finished the season 10-3, including a 49-24 victory over USC in the Holiday Bowl.

The Big Ten released new football schedules for the conference on Wednesday, but there are still ongoing questions about how the season will look amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa is set to start preseason camp on Friday. Its opening game is currently set for Sept. 5 against Maryland at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a release Wednesday that the department will be releasing its seating plans for Kinnick Stadium soon.

Kirk Ferentz’s team will be replacing three-year starting quarterback Nate Stanley this upcoming season, as well as offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, defensive back Geno Stone, and other key players lost from last season.

Wirfs, Epenesa, and Stone left Iowa with a year of eligibility remaining and were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Spencer Petras is expected to take over as the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes. The redshirt sophomore did not have the luxury of competing in spring practices after they were canceled due to the pandemic. When he officially takes over under center for the Hawkeyes, Petras will be surrounded by playmakers on offense, including Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, and Tyler Goodson.