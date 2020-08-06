Iowa football team ranked No. 23 in preseason Coaches Poll
The Hawkeyes entered the 2019 season ranked No. 19 in the coaches poll.
August 6, 2020
The Iowa football teams enters the 2020 football season ranked No. 23 in the nation according to the initial Amway Coaches Poll, which was released Thursday by USA Today.
Iowa is one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, along with Ohio State (No. 2), Penn State (No. 7), Wisconsin (No. 12), Michigan (No. 15), and Minnesota (No. 18).
Iowa State is ranked No. 25 in the poll.
USA Today coaches poll:
1-Clemson
2-Ohio St
3-Bama
4-UGA
5-LSU
6-OU
7-Penn St
8-Florida
9-Oregon
10-Notre Dame
11-Auburn
12-Wisconsin
13-Texas A&M
14-Texas
15-Michigan
16-Okla State
17-USC
18-Minnesota
19-UNC
200-Utah
21-UCF
22-Cincinnati
23-Iowa
24-Virginia Tech
25-Iowa State
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 6, 2020
The Hawkeyes entered the 2019 season as the 19th best team in the nation according to the poll. Iowa finished the season 10-3, including a 49-24 victory over USC in the Holiday Bowl.
The Big Ten released new football schedules for the conference on Wednesday, but there are still ongoing questions about how the season will look amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa is set to start preseason camp on Friday. Its opening game is currently set for Sept. 5 against Maryland at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a release Wednesday that the department will be releasing its seating plans for Kinnick Stadium soon.
RELATED: Iowa football opens season at home Sept. 5 against Maryland as part of updated Big Ten schedule
Kirk Ferentz’s team will be replacing three-year starting quarterback Nate Stanley this upcoming season, as well as offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, defensive back Geno Stone, and other key players lost from last season.
Wirfs, Epenesa, and Stone left Iowa with a year of eligibility remaining and were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Spencer Petras is expected to take over as the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes. The redshirt sophomore did not have the luxury of competing in spring practices after they were canceled due to the pandemic. When he officially takes over under center for the Hawkeyes, Petras will be surrounded by playmakers on offense, including Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, and Tyler Goodson.
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...