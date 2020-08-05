Iowa football opens season at home Sept. 5 against Maryland as part of updated Big Ten schedule
The conference's updated schedule includes two bye weeks to provide teams with flexibility if games cannot be played at a scheduled date.
August 5, 2020
The Iowa football team is set to open its season Sept. 5 against Maryland following the Big Ten’s schedule release.
The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors has approved plans for the 2020 football season, including a 10-game, conference-only schedule beginning as early as the weekend of Sept. 5.
The Hawkeyes play four crossover games with the Big Ten East Division — Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State, and Ohio State. The game against the Buckeyes on Nov. 21 will mark the end of the regular season for the Hawkeyes.
“As a program, we have been looking forward to this day since the decision to play a conference-only schedule was announced,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said in a release. “Knowing when our games are scheduled will allow us to prepare for what is ahead on the field and support our players’ academic schedules off the field.
“Our players have shown patience and dedication during the most recent period of conditioning and off-season workouts, and now we are excited to begin the process of preparing for a football season. We are continuing to closely monitor the health and safety of our players and staff and look forward to starting our season in Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 5.”
Teams are still allowed to begin preseason practices on Friday, or earlier if permitted under NCAA guidelines.
Iowa’s bye weeks are scheduled for Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. The entire conference also has a bye week on Nov. 28 following the conclusion of the regular season should games need to be rescheduled.
Below is the full 2020 Hawkeye football schedule released Wednesday morning:
Sept. 5 — Maryland
Sept. 12 — @ Purdue
Sept. 19 — @ Minnesota
Sept. 26 — Nebraska
Oct. 3 — Northwestern
Oct. 10 — @ Illinois
Oct. 17 — BYE WEEK
Oct. 24 — @ Penn State
Oct. 31 — Michigan State
Nov. 7 — BYE WEEK
Nov. 14 — Wisconsin
Nov. 21 — @ Ohio State
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...