Iowa football opens season at home Sept. 5 against Maryland as part of updated Big Ten schedule

The conference's updated schedule includes two bye weeks to provide teams with flexibility if games cannot be played at a scheduled date.

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches the ball during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 30-0.

The Iowa football team is set to open its season Sept. 5 against Maryland following the Big Ten’s schedule release.

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors has approved plans for the 2020 football season, including a 10-game, conference-only schedule beginning as early as the weekend of Sept. 5.

The Hawkeyes play four crossover games with the Big Ten East Division — Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State, and Ohio State. The game against the Buckeyes on Nov. 21 will mark the end of the regular season for the Hawkeyes.

“As a program, we have been looking forward to this day since the decision to play a conference-only schedule was announced,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said in a release. “Knowing when our games are scheduled will allow us to prepare for what is ahead on the field and support our players’ academic schedules off the field.

“Our players have shown patience and dedication during the most recent period of conditioning and off-season workouts, and now we are excited to begin the process of preparing for a football season. We are continuing to closely monitor the health and safety of our players and staff and look forward to starting our season in Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 5.”

Teams are still allowed to begin preseason practices on Friday, or earlier if permitted under NCAA guidelines.

Iowa’s bye weeks are scheduled for Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. The entire conference also has a bye week on Nov. 28 following the conclusion of the regular season should games need to be rescheduled.

Below is the full 2020 Hawkeye football schedule released Wednesday morning:

Sept. 5 — Maryland

Sept. 12 — @ Purdue

Sept. 19 — @ Minnesota

Sept. 26 — Nebraska

Oct. 3 — Northwestern

Oct. 10 — @ Illinois

Oct. 17 — BYE WEEK

Oct. 24 — @ Penn State

Oct. 31 — Michigan State

Nov. 7 — BYE WEEK

Nov. 14 — Wisconsin

Nov. 21 — @ Ohio State

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.