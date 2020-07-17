UI cancels in-person fall youth programming

The University of Iowa will only offer virtual youth programming and camps throughout the fall.

In a campus-wide email sent on Friday, the University of Iowa announced that it will no longer offer in-person youth programming in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After considering the health and safety of program participants, as well as that of University of Iowa students, faculty, and staff, the university has made the difficult decision that it will not offer in-person youth programs during the fall period from Aug. 8, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020,” the UI said in the email.

Summer youth programming had previously been canceled through August 7. According to the email, any fall youth programs, including camps, academic programs, and research-based activities offered to students under the age of 18 must be registered and approved by the university in order to be conducted virtually.

The Office of the Provost will consider requests for exceptions for programs on a case-by-case basis, according to the email.