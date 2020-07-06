Recreational Services to begin phased reopening of facilities

The Campus Recreation and Wellness Center is shown on Sunday, March 22, 2015. The CRWC will be closed from Monday to Sunday due to the men's NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. (The Daily Iowan; John Theulen)

Recreational Services at the University of Iowa will begin a phased reopening of facilities this month, starting with Hawkeye Recreation Fields, Macbride Nature Recreation Area, outdoor basketball courts, and rugby and cricket fields on July 13.

In a campus-wide email sent to the UI community, Recreational Services outlined plans to take extra precautions to limit exposure to COVID-19 by maintaining a minimum of 6 feet of distance between recreational equipment and program participants, limiting the occupancy of indoor facilities to half capacity, and requiring face coverings at indoor facilities.

According to Recreational Services’ COVID-19 policies and procedures available on their website, “Participants are expected to wear a face mask while entering and leaving facilities and while moving to and from activities. A face shield alone without an accompanying face mask will not be permitted. Face masks for outdoor facilities are recommended except while exercising.”

For indoor facilities including the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, Field House, Fitness East, and Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex, participants will need to reserve space in advance by using an online reservation system.

While subject to change, the email stated that phased reopening is planned to continue throughout the summer. The Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, Field House, Hawkeye Softball Complex, and Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex are planned to reopen on July 20 and Fitness East, Outdoor Rental Center, and UI Challenge Course are set to open Aug. 24.

Membership fees for participants will be reinstated beginning Aug. 1.