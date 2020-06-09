Curfew lifts in Coralville

A crowd gathers outside of Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Social media posts circulated Twitter and Facebook encouraging looters to break into the mall at 10:30 p.m. Police blocked the entrances and the crowd became violent as a man rushed an officer and police used pepper spray and flash bangs on the crowd. Several nearby businesses had property damage to windows and some protesters were handcuffed.

Coralville’s 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will end Tuesday following a proclamation by Coralville Mayor John Lundell.

An 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew had been initially imposed for city on June 1 after city leaders stated in a release that looting and looting attempts occurred at several Coralville businesses the previous night. On June 2, the curfew was adjusted to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The curfew had prohibited people from walking and standing outside, driving, and parking during curfew hours, unless traveling to or from work and home, according to the June 1 release.

“I would like to thank Coralville residents for their patience and compliance with the curfew,” Lundell stated in the proclamation. “While it was not what any of us wanted, it was effective in curbing violence in our community.”

Lundell stated that he encouraged the community to remain peaceful in order to continue to work toward change. He said he will continue to listen and take action alongside members of the Coralville city council, staff, and Coralville residents.