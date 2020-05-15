Businesses can reopen — but some are having second thoughts

Iowa City will see the return of some of its favorite local businesses this weekend, but other businesses are waiting before they welcome customers back inside.

Patrons line up to get into Brothers before a football game against Iowa State University on Saturday, Sep. 8, 2018.

Local businesses are split on the decision to reopen their doors after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that nearly all businesses in Iowa will be allowed to open at half capacity beginning May 15.

Johnson County had previously been one of the 22 counties where restrictions still applied for businesses including salons, restaurants, retail businesses, and fitness centers. Now, Reynolds has expanded the order to include businesses in all 99 counties, except for bars and casinos.

A handful of area businesses have already taken to social media to announce their reopening plans — or their decision to wait. Brothers Bar & Grill on 125 S Dubuque Street announced Tuesday on Twitter that they would open their doors beginning May 16, while other local eateries like Dumpling Darling posted on Facebook on Thursday that their dine-in services will remain unavailable as they continue to determine a reopening plan.

Brothers is re-opening Saturday! We’re strictly adhering to all social distancing requirements, 1/2 capacity inside & even more safety measures in place to keep a fun time a safer one. Daily food & bev specials are where you left them. Thanks for your support! See you soon! pic.twitter.com/zzfFTkO8Fl — Brothers Iowa City (@BrothersBarIC) May 11, 2020

Micky’s Irish Pub co-owner David Stein said local restaurants and businesses like his are definitely feeling the pressure to reopen. The pub has not yet announced any plans to reopen for dine-in service.

“Everybody who owns a business in Iowa City is financially concerned, we’re all in the same boat,” Stein said. “Our models are all set up to handle a certain amount of people, we’re expecting a certain amount of people for our financial models to work. We take that away completely, and that’s tough. The model has to change.”

Stein said he felt very fortunate to have outdoor seating available, should the pub reopen, especially after Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague’s announcement Wednesday to reduce restrictions for public sidewalks to promote social distancing while dining.

“I think the outdoor thing is going to be very important in the next couple months, I think maybe more important than people realize,” Stein said. “It’s nice to have that as an option.”

While Stein foresees that operating at half capacity will hit restaurants particularly hard, other businesses, like Iowa City women’s clothing store Velvet Coat, will not be seeing as drastic of a change as they shift to an appointment-only model, according to co-owner Michelle Galvin. The store announced plans to reopen beginning May 15 on their website and Instagram on Tuesday. The store will allow only two customers inside for an appointment at one time.

“We’ve never been a high-volume store,” Galvin said. “We’re not usually a crowded store and we work a lot one-on-one with clients so personal appointments don’t feel that different for us.”

Several salons have also made plans to reopen with new protective measures, including Thompson & Co Salon Parlor on 513 E Washington St. The salon posted on Facebook Wednesday that it will open on May 15 for appointments. (insert social media announcement),

For operations owned by the city that fall under the categories of businesses allowed to reopen, restrictions remain unchanged. According to Director of Parks and Recreation Juli Sydell Johnson, fitness centers such as Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center have not made any plans to reopen.

Other fitness centers like Top Shape Gym have announced new safety procedures and a May 16 reopening date for their Iowa locations on their website.

Galvin, Stein, and the businesses that have announced their plans on their websites and social media have all expressed that safety is their highest priority as they navigate or consider reopening. For Stein, safety is especially important to him when it comes to considering how reopening will affect his employees.

“We’re certainly not going to force people to come back to work, that’s not who we are,” he said. “If people don’t feel safe, or they don’t feel like this is the right time, we understand that. Safety is of the utmost concern.”

This post will be updated as more businesses announce their plans.

Pop’s BBQ is continuing takeout and delivery for the foreseeable future.

https://www.facebook.com/149537852340324/posts/573505663276872/

Joe’s Place will reopen Friday, but will encourage digital menus and ways of ordering.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3113976081956391&id=557399930947365

Blackstone will open on Saturday, but will continue delivery and curbside orders

https://www.facebook.com/73157970771/posts/10158002251115772/

Airliner will reopen Friday

https://www.facebook.com/539546729391878/posts/3281224665224057/?substory_index=0

Wig and Pen will be doing takeout/delivery only

https://www.facebook.com/1541255522792693/posts/2555086614742907/

Pagliai’s is not reopening indoor dining

https://www.facebook.com/113565092036435/posts/3041709159221999/

Bluebird Diner isn’t reopening indoor dining, but it is adding on to its carryout/delivery dinner hours.

https://www.facebook.com/549952995053678/posts/2943590069023280/

Vine is reopening

https://www.facebook.com/212410045471522/posts/3034984323214066/?substory_index=0

Trumpet blossom likely won’t reopen its dining room for the month of May.

https://www.facebook.com/277453445660456/posts/3706127502793016/

Deluxe with a little humor:

https://www.facebook.com/117847158241424/posts/4461691710523592/?substory_index=0

Java House will reopen but will take sanitary measures.

https://www.facebook.com/300788432497/posts/10158426564767498/