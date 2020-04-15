COVID-19 and Religious Communities: Newman Catholic Student Center

As COVID-19 ushers in increasingly hefty restrictions on gatherings, the way people connect with one another is changing. Online communication has become a crucial facet of community-building. Religious communities are among the many groups that have had to think about what it means to stay connected in the absence of a physical gathering space.

Jenna Galligan, Photo Editor
April 15, 2020

