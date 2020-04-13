Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of 15-year-old

The body of 15-year-old Noah Herring was recovered on April 11. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seeks help from the public.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced this morning that they are investigating the death of missing teen Noah Herring.

According to a press release, the 15-year-old’s body was recovered from the Coralville Reservoir on April 11.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, Herring was last seen around 3 p.m. on April 7 in Tiffin.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate Herring’s death and seeks assistance from the public. They are looking to locate anyone who was boating or fishing on the Coralville Reservoir near Scales Pointe Campground or near the area known as Diving Rock on April 7.