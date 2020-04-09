Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing child

In a release on Thursday from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement is currently seeking assistance in locating a missing child from Tiffin.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office is currently seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Tiffin.

Noah Herring was last seen in Tiffin around 3 p.m. on April 7th, 2020. Herring is described as a white male, with shaggy, dirty blonde hair. He stands at about 5 foot, 4 or 5 inches and is about 150 pounds. His last known clothing descriptions are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Herring is asked to call the Joint Emergency Communications Center at (319) 356-6800.