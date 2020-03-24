Dubuque County resident is first in Iowa to die from COVID-19, governor reports

The Iowa Department of Public Health learned Tuesday that a Dubuque County resident between ages 61 and 80 has died from the novel coronavirus, the first death associated with the virus in Iowa, according to a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19,” Reynolds said in the statement. “The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time. I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus.”

As of Tuesday evening in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 124 confirmed COVID-19 cases and labs have conducted 2,315 negative tests. Eighteen people are currently hospitalized, and nine patients have been discharged from hospitals and are recovering while the rest of those who tested positive were never hospitalized.

The data have not yet been updated to reflect the state’s first death associated with the virus.