UI launches emergency funds for students, health-care providers

The University of Iowa is accepting donations for two emergency funds that aim to benefit both students and health-care providers at UI Hospitals and Clinics during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The three Iowa regent universities — the UI, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa — set up emergency funds to aid students affected by COVID-19 in addressing urgent needs as they transition to virtual instruction after living on campus, a news release said.

The funds will help students with housing and food insecurity, travel expenses, technology expenses for virtual learning, and other financial challenges, the release said.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the UI announced March 18 courses would move online to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Students were also informed that the residence halls would close and move out would take place from March 19-29.

The second emergency fund, for health-care providers, will help cover urgent needs such as food, supplies, hotel respite stays, and other necessities, the release said.

“Our health-care professionals are today’s first responders,” the release stated. “The frontline providers at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics are working tirelessly to offer the best possible patient care during the COVID-19 crisis.”

UI Health Care leadership issued a request Monday for Iowa businesses and other individuals to donate new or used protective face shields for employee use at the hospitals. The shields will be for employees who interact with patients, visitors, and coworkers, the DI previously reported.

In a release, UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said there is a national shortage of protective face masks, and UIHC needs to secure an adequate supply for its needs now and in the future.

The UI Student Life Emergency Fund can be found at: givetoiowa.org/students. The UI Health Care Fund can be found at: givetoiowa.org/uihc.