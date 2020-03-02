As coronavirus cases increase in Italy, UI cancels CIMBA program

Joining the list of suspended University of Iowa study abroad programs is CIMBA – the Italy-based program's cancelation comes on the heels of increased cases of the coronavirus in the country.

Airport employees wear masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 as they work at the Sao Paulo International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

A sharp increase in cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in Italy has caused the University of Iowa to suspend its long-standing CIMBA Italy program for the remainder of the semester.

According to Italy’s Civil Protection Authority, the country now has 1,694 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday. The previous day, there were 1,128 cases; Delta Airlines is suspending flights to Milan until May 1. In a message sent to CIMBA students on Friday evening, the UI said students’ health is of the utmost concern.

“As of February 28th the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised their warning for Italy to a Level 3- Avoid Nonessential Travel,” the message said. “On that date the Department of State also raised their Travel Advisory to Reconsider Travel. Due to the risk elevation from both agencies, the University of Iowa administration has made the decision to cancel the CIMBA program in Italy for the remainder of the spring semester.”

The program, according to the message, officially closes today at 9 p.m. local time. Students are being urged to leave the country before Friday – despite the abrupt cancelation, the message said the university will reimburse travel costs when neccesary. The CIMBA cancelation comes on the heels of suspended programs in other countries impacted by the virus, such as South Korea and China.

As of Monday, the global death toll has surpassed 3,000 – as The Daily Iowan previously reported, however, top government officials including Vice President Mike Pence have reiterated the U.S.’ commitment to fighting a potential outbreak of the virus across the country.

“We will work to ensure that students can complete their coursework and earn full academic credit for the Spring semester,” the message said. “Classes will be suspended temporarily as individual instructors determine how best to complete the semester’s instruction. A detailed plan for the continuation of classes will be forthcoming.”