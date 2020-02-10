Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 2019-20 season has proven to be one of the most unique and unpredictable years in all of men’s college basketball. The Big Ten Conference has been proof of this all season long.

Currently, Maryland leads the Big Ten alone with a 9-3 conference record. Penn State and Illinois are just one game behind the Terrapins.

Adding to the log jam, Iowa, Michigan State, and Rutgers all sit two games back of lead.

Ultimately, it will be the Hawkeyes that sit atop the Big Ten at the end of the regular season. Iowa boasts head-to-head matchups with each of the teams it is trailing, excluding Maryland.

The Terrapins won’t sustain their lead. Maryland will play four of its last seven games away from home. Three of its four road games will be played against teams that have been ranked inside the AP Top 25 poll this year.

Should Maryland falter down the stretch against some tough opponents, the Hawkeyes’ destiny might lie in their own hands.

Iowa has already defeated Illinois once this season, giving the Hawkeyes the tiebreaker. In addition, the Illini have to play Iowa again on Mar. 8.

After a win against Iowa on Jan. 4, Penn State holds the tiebreaker over the Hawkeyes. However, Iowa will have a chance to take the tiebreaker from the Nittany Lions on Feb. 29 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa will also have the opportunity to distance itself from its tied teams. Iowa has already defeated Rutgers this season, and the Hawkeyes will have a chance to beat Michigan State on Feb. 25.

It would be difficult for the rest of the conference to catch Iowa should it win those pivotal three games down the stretch against Illinois, Michigan State, and Penn State.