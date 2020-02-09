North Liberty man accused of second-degree burglary

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A North Liberty man has been accused of second-degree burglary.

Joseph Martin, 32, was charged on Feb. 8 with first-degree harassment and second-degree burglary.

According to the arrest affidavit, Martin forced entry into a residence at 95 Holiday Lodge Drive after sending the victim threatening texts and telling the victim over the phone that he was going to kill him.

Martin was spotted inside the residence by a witness and proceeded to flee the scene. The witness provided police with a description of Martin, who was then located based on the description, the affidavit said.

While in police custody, Martin said he was going to kill the victim upon his release from jail, the affidavit said.

Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony.