Iowa City woman accused of willful injury causing bodily injury

An Iowa City woman has been accused of willful injury causing bodily injury.

Regina Pulley, 38, was charged on Feb. 7 with two counts of endangerment, assault with the use/display of a weapon, and willful injury causing bodily injury.

According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to 2452 Whispering Meadow Dr. in Iowa City to respond to a domestic disturbance. Pulley had hit her 16-year-old daughter eight times with a solid wooden plank and threatened to break her daughter’s hand, the affidavit said.

The assault was overheard by Pulley’s 12-year-old daughter in the neighboring room. The assault was also recorded on audio, in which the 16-year-old can be heard screaming and Pulley can be heard telling her daughter to sit still so she can hit her.

Pulley denied hitting her daughter with a solid wooden plank, telling police that she only whipped her with a belt. But Pulley can be heard calling the weapon a stick in the audio of the assault, the affidavit said.

The 16-year-old daughter denied the assault to police, but she told ambulance personnel about the assault, according to the affidavit.

Willful injury causing bodily injury is a Class D felony.