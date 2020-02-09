Iowa City woman accused of willful injury causing bodily injury
February 9, 2020
An Iowa City woman has been accused of willful injury causing bodily injury.
Regina Pulley, 38, was charged on Feb. 7 with two counts of endangerment, assault with the use/display of a weapon, and willful injury causing bodily injury.
According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to 2452 Whispering Meadow Dr. in Iowa City to respond to a domestic disturbance. Pulley had hit her 16-year-old daughter eight times with a solid wooden plank and threatened to break her daughter’s hand, the affidavit said.
The assault was overheard by Pulley’s 12-year-old daughter in the neighboring room. The assault was also recorded on audio, in which the 16-year-old can be heard screaming and Pulley can be heard telling her daughter to sit still so she can hit her.
Pulley denied hitting her daughter with a solid wooden plank, telling police that she only whipped her with a belt. But Pulley can be heard calling the weapon a stick in the audio of the assault, the affidavit said.
The 16-year-old daughter denied the assault to police, but she told ambulance personnel about the assault, according to the affidavit.
Willful injury causing bodily injury is a Class D felony.
