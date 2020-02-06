North Liberty woman accused of second-degree theft

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A North Liberty woman has been accused of second-degree theft.

Emily Troyer, 19, was charged on Feb. 5 with second-degree theft and falsely reporting an indictable offense to police.

According to the arrest affidavit, Troyer worked with an accomplice to deposit $3,000 of fraudulent checks into her checking account at GreenState Credit Union in North Liberty. Troyer deposited the checks into her account and moved the money over to the accomplice’s account before the checks were found to be fraudulent, the affidavit said.

Two days after the theft, Troyer told North Liberty police that someone had taken $3,000 from her bank account. Troyer was attempting to falsely report felony-level forgery and theft, the affidavit said.

Troyer admitted to police that she knew the reports were false and that the scheme was illegal.

Second-degree theft is a Class D felony.