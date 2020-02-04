Photos: Iowa Caucuses (2/3/20)

DI Photo Staff
February 4, 2020

Gallery|26 Photos
Katina Zentz
Attendees wait for the arrival of Former Vice President Joe Biden during a watch party at the Olmstead Center at Drake University on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Hundreds of people attended the event to hear Biden speak on the results of the caucus.
