Wirfs set to enter 2020 NFL Draft

Tristan Wirfs has decided to forgo his final season with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa OL Tristan Wirfs defends QB Nate Stanley during the Iowa football vs. Penn State game in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 17-12.

Updated on January 14, 2020 at 6:30 pm

Tristan Wirfs, the final Iowa player with an NFL decision, has chosen to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, he announced on his Instagram page Tuesday.

“These past 3 years have been the ride of a lifetime,” Wirfs wrote in his post. “Getting to compete with my brothers and represent the state of Iowa is something I will hold with me forever. With that being said, after a lot of discussion with my mom and family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Wirfs played a key role on Iowa’s offensive line in 2019. His versatility and ability to switch between right and left tackle helped the Hawkeyes keep their pace up front.

The Mount Vernon, Iowa, native earned the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year honor and was named a first-team Walter Camp All-American and second-team AP All-American.

In his post, Wirfs thanked head coach Kirk Ferentz, his mother, his teammates, and Iowa fans.

With Wirfs’ declaration, five players with remaining eligibility have left the program since Iowa’s Holiday Bowl win over USC on Dec. 27.

Wirfs, A.J. Epenesa, Geno Stone, and Toren Young left early to pursue professional opportunities, and Peyton Mansell entered the transfer portal with the intent to play at Abilene Christian.

“My time at Iowa has been amazing and I couldn’t be more proud to represent my home state of Iowa and to wear the Black and Gold and Swarm our in front of 70,000 fans in Kinnick Stadium,” Wirfs wrote. “These memories will last a lifetime.”