Hawkeyes react to the death of Hayden Fry

Iowa fans, players, and coaches have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary Hawkeye.

Robert Read, Assistant Sports Editor
December 17, 2019

Hayden Fry left his mark on many in his time as Iowa head football coach. That was evident following his death on Tuesday.

Both current and former Hawkeyes have taken to social media to pay tribute to the man responsible for laying the groundwork of the Iowa football program.

Former Iowa defensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett played for Fry from 1979-81. The All-American and two-time All-Big Ten selection spoke to how Fry changed the culture at Iowa.

Bret Bielema played defensive line for Fry from 1989-92 before joining his coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 1994. Bielema served as defensive line coach for the Hawkeyes from 1996-2001, and expressed gratitude to Fry for the opportunities he gave him.

Other former members of Fry’s staff at Iowa include the Stoops brothers. Bob Stoops was Iowa’s Team MVP as a defensive back in 1982 before joining the coaching staff in 1983 as a graduate assistant. He would stay on Fry’s staff until 1987 and eventually became the all-time wins leader at Oklahoma.

Mark Stoops played at Iowa from 1986-88 and served as a graduate assistant for Fry from 1990-91. He is now the head coach at Kentucky.

Chuck Long is one of the most iconic figures ever to suit up in the Black and Gold. He took to Twitter to express his love for his former head coach.

Although he plays at Iowa over two decades after Fry retired, Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon wrote how Fry impacted his family.

Jay Norvell played at Iowa from 1982-85 before serving as a graduate assistant from 1986-87. Norvell, like many others, is thankful for Fry giving him a chance. That’s also true for former Hawkeye football player Eppy Epenesa, father of current Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa.

Former Hawkeye wide receiver Marvin McNutt never played for Fry, but still took to Twitter Tuesday night to recognize “the best to ever do it.”

Fry made his mark at Baylor and North Texas before coming to Iowa City. Both football programs expressed their gratitude for Fry following his death.

Twitter isn’t the only place Hawkeyes of past and present are honoring the Iowa legend. Iowa fans have started to place flowers at the base of Fry’s statue in Coralville.

