Hawkeyes react to the death of Hayden Fry

Iowa fans, players, and coaches have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary Hawkeye.

Hayden Fry left his mark on many in his time as Iowa head football coach. That was evident following his death on Tuesday.

Both current and former Hawkeyes have taken to social media to pay tribute to the man responsible for laying the groundwork of the Iowa football program.

Former Iowa defensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett played for Fry from 1979-81. The All-American and two-time All-Big Ten selection spoke to how Fry changed the culture at Iowa.

I was very fortunate to be part of changing the culture at the University of Iowa. Coach Fry said, said we would change things in the program.. We started with a passion, purpose and all the right people.. At Iowa… https://t.co/1r9UBmfeMc — Andre Tippett (@AndreTippett) December 18, 2019

Bret Bielema played defensive line for Fry from 1989-92 before joining his coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 1994. Bielema served as defensive line coach for the Hawkeyes from 1996-2001, and expressed gratitude to Fry for the opportunities he gave him.

This man gave me an opportunity to walk on and join the Hawkeye Family. He gave me a scholarship, my first coaching job, and the coaching DNA for life. I love you Coach Fry. #Hawkeyes #MyCoach pic.twitter.com/3niQ53q04Y — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) December 18, 2019

Other former members of Fry’s staff at Iowa include the Stoops brothers. Bob Stoops was Iowa’s Team MVP as a defensive back in 1982 before joining the coaching staff in 1983 as a graduate assistant. He would stay on Fry’s staff until 1987 and eventually became the all-time wins leader at Oklahoma.

Mark Stoops played at Iowa from 1986-88 and served as a graduate assistant for Fry from 1990-91. He is now the head coach at Kentucky.

For the entire Stoops family, our heartfelt condolences to Coach Fry’s family. A man that we all loved and revered. RIP Coach – our journey would have been much different without you. Thanks for the memories of a life time!!!!!! A 🐐if there ever was one! pic.twitter.com/MPhHcSXJQ4 — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 18, 2019 I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my coach and mentor, Hayden Fry. He had a profound effect on the Stoops family, helping Bob, Mike and me grow as young men and then influence us in our coaching careers. Heartfelt sympathies go out to Coach Fry’s family and friends. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) December 18, 2019

Chuck Long is one of the most iconic figures ever to suit up in the Black and Gold. He took to Twitter to express his love for his former head coach.

Heaven is having a High Porch Picnic tonight. Coach Fry changed all of our lives forever. I love you Coach-RIP https://t.co/CQLfUTTrVC — Chuck Long (@ChuckLongIowa) December 18, 2019

Although he plays at Iowa over two decades after Fry retired, Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon wrote how Fry impacted his family.

This man sold a dream to my dad to play at Iowa, ended up changing the tide of the football program, and gave the chance for my father to meet my mom at Iowa. Without him, us four Bohannon brothers may not be here today. Crazy to think about! Thank you coach for changing my fam!! https://t.co/xkAjhKLLUQ — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) December 18, 2019

Jay Norvell played at Iowa from 1982-85 before serving as a graduate assistant from 1986-87. Norvell, like many others, is thankful for Fry giving him a chance. That’s also true for former Hawkeye football player Eppy Epenesa, father of current Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa.

Today I lost my Coach. Passing at the age of 90, Hayden Fry changed my life. Much of what I have accomplished in life is because what he saw in me, that young kid from Madison Wisconsin. I keep his picture in my locker. I am so grateful he was my coach. Rest In Peace Coach. pic.twitter.com/PgYW7o9WJ8 — Jay Norvell (@CoachJayNorvell) December 18, 2019 He gave me a chance to walk on at Iowa Football, he bestowed a nickname for me “Repeat” I love you coach Fry, thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime & for taking great care of this Island boy in Iowa City!! RIP Coach I will never 4get you! Pray🙏for his whole family! pic.twitter.com/j8J9cHdSnC — Eppy Epenesa (@EEpenesa) December 18, 2019

Former Hawkeye wide receiver Marvin McNutt never played for Fry, but still took to Twitter Tuesday night to recognize “the best to ever do it.”

RIP Coach Hayden Fry …Never will there be another like him…. the Best to ever do it ….. @ Kinnick Stadium https://t.co/2qkwaOBf2h — Marvin McNutt (@McNutt7wr) December 18, 2019

Fry made his mark at Baylor and North Texas before coming to Iowa City. Both football programs expressed their gratitude for Fry following his death.

Thoughts and prayers with the family and friends of Baylor letterman (1947-50), former assistant coach (1959-60) and Wall of Honor Inductee Hayden Fry.#BaylorFamily pic.twitter.com/W68TotRfXK — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 18, 2019

The entire #MeanGreenFamily is saddened with the passing of #MeanGreen pioneer, Hayden Fry. https://t.co/XPGuzjOGHB — North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) December 18, 2019

Twitter isn’t the only place Hawkeyes of past and present are honoring the Iowa legend. Iowa fans have started to place flowers at the base of Fry’s statue in Coralville.