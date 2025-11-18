Swanky Bits flash sale raises funds for Iowa City food insecurity support

With people lining up two hours before the event started, Swanky Bits, a local tattoo parlor, worked on one of its biggest events of the year in hopes of helping combat food insecurity in the Iowa City area.
Inside, the buzz of tattoo machines mixed with steady chatter as the team worked, tattooing clients back-to-back, expressing excitement over the good turnout.
The team raised just over $3,000 and provided service to 28 customers. Nikki Powills, owner of Swanky Bits, and her team tattooed for six hours, with all proceeds going to CommUnity Crisis Services and Food, an Iowa City nonprofit.
Weeks ago, the team came up with the idea for a flash sale. After a planned fundraiser with Swanky Bits fell through, the tattoo decided to focus on addressing the national issue of food insecurity, turning a setback into an opportunity for impact.
To qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, in the state, gross income must be at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level. According to the Iowa Hunger Coalition, nearly 10,000 Johnson County residents rely on SNAP as of the most recent data reported in September 2025.
Nearly 18,000 Johnson County residents face food insecurity, according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal report.
Moved by the current political climate, and uncertainty surrounding SNAP, Medicaid, and Medicare funding, Powills said she hopes to help people during the holiday season.
“It’s the time of year that’s really hard for people in general. Everybody deserves to be able to celebrate and have that warm, nice meal,” Powills said.
Zac Louis, an apprentice at Swanky Bits, grew up on SNAP benefits and said he loved helping people when he got the chance. “As soon as I heard that people weren’t getting [SNAP benefits], we knew we wanted to jump on a chance to help them out,” Louis said.
With around 10 hours of preparation spent creating aftercare goodie bags, printing copies of the tattoo options, and getting the lined design sheets ready for stenciling, the five-person team — four tattoo artists and one staff member working the door — handled the steady flow of attendees from the moment the doors opened.
Before the event, Powills said the shop had already received strong support from the community, with the post advertising the event earning hundreds of likes and being widely shared.
Droves of people entered the tattoo shop on Nov.16. Alyssa Powills, the receptionist, said everyone was frantic when the event began. To minimize the waiting time, the team would take the customer’s information and call them when they were ready for the next customer.
Brightly colored flash sheets covered the front window, showcasing six sets of designs, ranging from vegetables to cartoon characters, offering ornamental and traditional styles created by the Swanky Bits artists and guest contributors.
“You are drawing a lot more, so we were up late nights, drawing, coming up with the perfect ideas for the flash [sale],” Louis said.
Elisabeth Pumphrey sat in the lobby, talking about tattoos with other
customers as each waited for their turn. Pumphrey, who chose a bonsai tree design, hadn’t been to Swanky Bits but had heard about the event through Instagram, and went to support the cause.
“I think [the flash sale] is so amazing. More people should be doing it. I think it shows these small businesses are the ones making the real impact for the community,” Pumphrey said.
Pumphrey said the flash sale was an example of how simple actions can translate into meaningful local support.
“There’s a lot of little ways to impact the community in positive ways that can really make a big difference,” Pumphrey said. “Knowing your actions and the small things you’re doing are impacting real people in the community is important.”
Following the event, Louis said he hopes it shows Swanky Bits is there to help.
“I think it’d be great to help get Swanky Bits out in the community, let everyone know we’re here and happy to help,” he said.
Powills recognized numerous businesses stepping up during the SNAP funding uncertainty and said she hopes this encourages more to do the same.
“It’s very important to play a part and also show an example to either employees that are working with you or clients who are coming through the door that they can do something as well,” Powills said. “Any time you see somebody trying to help out, you think, what can I do, then?”