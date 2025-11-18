Swanky Bits flash sale raises funds for Iowa City food insecurity support

Nearly 18,000 Johnson County residents face food insecurity, according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal report.

Moved by the current political climate, and uncertainty surrounding SNAP, Medicaid, and Medicare funding, Powills said she hopes to help people during the holiday season.

“It’s the time of year that’s really hard for people in general. Everybody deserves to be able to celebrate and have that warm, nice meal,” Powills said.

Zac Louis, an apprentice at Swanky Bits, grew up on SNAP benefits and said he loved helping people when he got the chance. “As soon as I heard that people weren’t getting [SNAP benefits], we knew we wanted to jump on a chance to help them out,” Louis said.

With around 10 hours of preparation spent creating aftercare goodie bags, printing copies of the tattoo options, and getting the lined design sheets ready for stenciling, the five-person team — four tattoo artists and one staff member working the door — handled the steady flow of attendees from the moment the doors opened.